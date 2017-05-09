‘I had sex with Mercy Aigbe countless times’ | Fashion designer alleges

by Azeez Adeniyi

An Abuja-based fashion designer, @Bostonroland on Instagram has alleged that he slept with Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe in 2014.

According to him, he was unaware that she was a celebrity and was married.

He alleged that Aigbe told him she was a single mom and they had sex a couple of times.

The fashion designer also claimed that they travelled to South Africa together.

He added that he has proof and will post them if the actress continues to act as a ‘victim of domestic violence’.

See his posts below:

