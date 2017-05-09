‘I had sex with Mercy Aigbe countless times’ | Fashion designer alleges

by Azeez Adeniyi

An Abuja-based fashion designer, @Bostonroland on Instagram has alleged that he slept with Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe in 2014.

According to him, he was unaware that she was a celebrity and was married.

He alleged that Aigbe told him she was a single mom and they had sex a couple of times.

The fashion designer also claimed that they travelled to South Africa together.

He added that he has proof and will post them if the actress continues to act as a ‘victim of domestic violence’.

See his posts below:

Abuja-based fashion model and stylist accuses Mercy Aigbe of cheating with him, vows to release pictures if she doesn't behave

A post shared by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on

  • Fatunde bukola.o. says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Ds life sa, Hnmmmm, God have mercy

    Reply
  • Fatunde bukola.o. says:
    September 20, 2017 at 11:35 am

    Hnmmmm, God have mercy

    Reply
  • olamilekan hamed says:
    September 14, 2017 at 3:08 pm

    U people shouldn,t judge like dat….we accept dat dis guy had sex wit dis lady right.. wat is his own ransome of saying dis? please let, s ask him

    Reply
  • ebere says:
    September 5, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    The fashion designer ,has just displayed the nature of his business. changing when it looks out of fashion and calling names when it fits another person better.

    Reply
  • sade says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:16 pm

    this is a mere play its just like a ludo game

    Reply
  • Anonymous says:
    August 28, 2017 at 4:14 pm

    this is a mere play its just like a ludo game

    Reply
  • debby says:
    August 23, 2017 at 10:05 pm

    oloriburuku nie were lomamaran aso fun oniran aso eniyan gidi mo ishallau

    Reply
  • seyi o ogunbowude says:
    August 12, 2017 at 7:00 am

    u young man called fashion designer u are heartless haha what is ur reward on earth and in heaven hmmmmm pls think of it

    Reply
  • Gany Musty says:
    August 2, 2017 at 6:51 pm

    FOOLISH MAN OF NO GOOD FAMILY BROUGHT UP WITH STUPIDITY OF THE HIGHEST ODER

    Reply
  • guy says:
    July 16, 2017 at 6:21 pm

    whatever happened between two of you shld remain secret if you are a responsible man. you just expose youself as a blackmail. My boss is really angry with you for he hold you in high esteem before now. you unconsciously telling the whole world that you are stupid and irresponsible

    Reply
  • Otobong .I.Emmanuel says:
    July 13, 2017 at 9:43 am

    The fact is that the so call fasion designer is not a gud person at all,bcos am begining 2 wonder what should prompt him 2 cum out with dis cook story just 2 worsen d whole situation at hand instead of praying 4 them.pls God dey…ooo.

    Reply
  • qazim says:
    July 9, 2017 at 11:27 am

    what is ur problem young man& what is merci problem both of them are not serious of there life,both of them write letter of punishement to God.

    Reply
  • ACC says:
    July 5, 2017 at 2:22 pm

    u,ll one d sleep ur mother or ur daughter & stll post it,vry stuppid & hoppeless . if u want to confess ur sin, why nt cnfess all ur sin so dat we all may no u made public confession.wait for god is comng wt hs angr & u mst cnfess all ur sin openly since u re lukn for sme bdy n to broadcast idiot.

    Reply
  • Anonymous says:
    June 28, 2017 at 9:51 am

    ALMIGHTY GOD KNOWs EVERY SINGLE THING THAT HAPPENS BTW THEM…….D JUDGMENT IS WAITING…. MY PEOPLE pls let stop judging……

    Reply
  • adefemi olofinko says:
    June 27, 2017 at 9:55 am

    it is arrant nonsense Mr fashion designer bringing the issue up at this moment.whether true or otherwise.what do you intend to achieve.for God,s sake keep quiet or you perish.

    Reply
  • samuel says:
    June 25, 2017 at 7:36 pm

    u need to keep shut man ! stop insulting her personalty u are a lier seeking recognition you are nothing but living sinner. repent ! accept Jesus As Ur Lord And Saviour 2day..I Say Now !.

    Reply
  • MICHEAL CHUKWUDI says:
    June 25, 2017 at 11:09 am

    the fashion designer has no evidence of justificatio. he is a shameless sinner.yet he is proud of his irresponsible act.THE ALLMIGHTY GOD’s anger is high against him.

    Reply
  • Area says:
    June 25, 2017 at 7:18 am

    fashion designer u a confused bitch

    Reply
  • Pastor Odekunle says:
    June 21, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    d so called fashion designer is a foolish idiot margot gudgement of God is waiting for him in the nearest time, Mercy if the story is true go for deliverance and ask for forgiveness of God

    Reply
  • Anonymous says:
    June 20, 2017 at 9:58 am

    even If he sleep wit her is never d right tin to do posting it on social
    media, sleeping with somebody’s wife is not something to b proud of.

    Reply
  • sunday mark says:
    June 12, 2017 at 9:28 pm

    what is wrong with some people only God knows, how can some one be proud of committing adultery ? his wife will oneday do the samething to him, don’t forget that women are the birds of the feathers

    Reply
  • stephen ipaye says:
    June 12, 2017 at 8:35 pm

    if it is true, mercy should be a shameless mother in her entirely life, bt if it is to frame her up nd spoil her name nd her carrier, whoever the person may be, he or she wil dieeee, instant death, pls my brethen behave well

    Reply
  • Nchewi Matthew e says:
    June 12, 2017 at 10:58 am

    Mr fashion designer u ar a big fool.repent from ur sin now.

    Reply
  • USMAN ALI KAWU says:
    June 12, 2017 at 12:44 am

    confidence and courage makes a man.is he now trying expose himself that he is a type man or that they had commited sin against GOD or the lady

    Reply
  • Obichukwu tochukwu says:
    June 10, 2017 at 10:38 am

    some women of dis day denied there Husband’s of there conjugal rights all f one thing or d order nd d husband dien f what don’t know!my advice is dey should stop cheating nd make a Hpy Home!tanks nd remain bless.

    Reply
  • Omo Adebayo says:
    June 8, 2017 at 8:21 pm

    Why are u pple blaming d fashion designer, d fault was not his own, Mercy made him 2 believed dat she was a single mother. She was d one to blame. She is a slut.

    Reply
  • Enwana Ekpo says:
    June 3, 2017 at 7:33 am

    You are not living with her how did you know she was acting as a victim.Why threaten to release your evidences ?,are you now fighting for her husband and you are so proud?,bros mind your ways

    Reply
  • EL-Kabir Abubakar says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:58 am

    Really Foolish of course.

    Reply
  • Blacfyndboi says:
    May 31, 2017 at 8:31 am

    The fashion desighner is a play maker sharp gy

    Reply
  • great SL says:
    May 25, 2017 at 9:12 am

    I dont know how stupid pple use 2 be dis days.They cant blame a married woman 4 Infidelity but they are blaming a single guy that had afairs with her but does nt know she is married.What eva u support wil sure comes ur way.Nonsense.

    Reply
  • Joseph says:
    May 23, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    Somebody Must Have Paid The So Called Fashion Designer To Stain The Image Of That Lady, SHAME TO THAT FASHION DESIGNER, U ARE A SHAME TO MEN HOOD.

    Reply
  • Benito says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:56 pm

    Judgment Day Is Coming Fashion Designer Remember

    Reply
  • Benito says:
    May 21, 2017 at 8:51 pm

    Adultrous Must Go to hell fashion designer wait 4 God judgment

    Reply
  • Hon Tony says:
    May 10, 2017 at 4:36 pm

    This man is a fool, even if he has sleep with the lady, its a big deal did he know how many men that slept with his mother befor his father marries her, to me that fashion desiner is a big fool and idiot

    Reply

