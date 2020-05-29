“I was terrified to ask her out…” – Chude Jideonwo talks religion, spirituality and an old crush on Charly Boy’s daughter

Charly Boy

As Chude Jideonwo, founder of Joy, Inc., continues to unveil an exciting line up of respected voices from different faith communities in Nigeria, he thrilled viewers with one of his most heartfelt interviews yet as he featured eccentric entertainment icon, Charles ‘Charly Boy’ Oputa on the latest episode of The Future of Faith series.

“I want the younger generation to know that apart from music, creativity and activism, you are one of the founding fathers of Nigerian talk shows,” said Chude while introducing Charly Boy.

They both explored the intricacies, misconceptions, outright neglect, conflation, and monetization of religion as well as true spirituality, something both of them have discovered beyond religious affiliations.

A strong social justice advocate, Charly Boy spoke about his firm belief in spirituality over organized religion, and the peculiarity of religion in Nigeria.

“I am very serious about my relationship with the message of Jesus Christ, even though I have a fault with organized religion. It starts to look to me like our [Nigerian] government has a different kind of God. A God who wouldn’t mind taking a bribe, [one] who is [touted] by people who aren’t [even] spiritual. People must sit down and understand the precepts of spirituality.”

The episode was a spirited and heartwarming session that offered a nuanced and insightful look into the mind of an iconic guest on a unique kind of spirituality and how, if practiced, it can influence culture, politics and societal systems.

The longtime acquaintances also took a minute to revisit warm memories of their first encounter and how an 18-year-old Chude dared to ask one of Charly Boy’s daughters, whom he was smitten with, on a date, at a time when he was one of Africa’s hottest names in entertainment.

“I was terrified to ask her out, because who was I? This boy from Ijesha asking ‘the’ Charly Boy’s daughter out on a date,” said Chude while recounting how the ‘Area Father’ granted them his blessing.

The Future of Faith is one of the facets of #WithChude, a series of multimedia conversations which underlines social issues, raises social consciousness, and sparks social movements across emotions, intellect and spirituality.

The series will be coming to TV subsequently, with an extended podcast edition across multiple podcast platforms. Follow Chude Jideonwo on his Instagram page @chudeity to stay abreast of new episodes

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor May 29, 2020

“Ifa predicted COVID-19 outbreak…” – Oluwo Orunmila reveals on #RetailReligion with Chude Jideonwo

On the latest episode of Retail Religion with Chude Jideonwo, founder of Joy, Inc., respected Babalawo, and graduate of Linguistics from ...

Editor May 27, 2020

Training young Nollywood screenwriters: LAFAAAC, in partnership with Wazobia FM/TV and La Fémis, and with the support of the French Embassy in Nigeria, launches an ambitious and innovative training program

Developing the skills of young African professionals in the Creative Industries: this is what LAFAAAC, a young French start-up launched ...

Op-Ed Editor May 27, 2020

”Northerners haven’t benefited from their monopoly on power”- Bishop Kukah speaks on faith and secularism in Nigeria

Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah recently shared his thoughts on faith and secularism in ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 25, 2020

D’banj, Tara Durotoye, Sangu Delle and Nadine Ibrahim join TFAA in call for Heroes ‘Beating Corona’ in Africa

Ahead of its fifteenth edition, The Future Awards Africa has rolled out an exciting lineup of activities surrounding its iconic ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq May 25, 2020

Vimbai Mutinhiri and Taymesan Emmanuel announced as Season Hosts for TFAA

Ahead of its fifteenth edition, The Future Awards Africa has rolled out an exciting lineup of activities surrounding its iconic ...

Editor May 23, 2020

The south afrobeat-inspired “eWallet” IS Kiddominant’s early welcome gift to summer

International Afrobeats genius, Kiddominant, drops his much-anticipated debut single for the year 2020 on Friday, May 29. The new single ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail