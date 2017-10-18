I will erect more statues… I owe no one an apology – Okorocha

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha has said he would erect more statues to attract investments and other positive things to the state.

What happened:

Okorocha had been widely criticised by Nigerians after he built a N500m statue of President Jacob Zuma of South Africa.

had been widely criticised by Nigerians after Many Nigerians had asked what the rationale behind the action was, considering the killing of Nigerians in South Africa.

What he said:

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Sam Onwuemeodo, on Tuesday, the governor said,

Imo State will erect many of such statues as possible.

He owes no one an apology.

“And in case these “Galatians” do not know, if all we need to do to attract good things or investments to Imo is erecting statues, then, we have no option than to erect as many of such structures as possible. We owe no one apology. Rochas made a promise to open the doors of Imo to the rest of the world, for good and he is doing that and we cannot be deterred by these enemies of our people,” he said.

The PDP did not attract any importatnt personality to the state during its government.

“If it was in the days of PDP, schools and markets would have been shut down. And roads closed because President Zuma was coming. But none of such things was done because Rochas and his government have human face. The PDP for the 12 years they held sway never attracted any meaningful visitor to the State except PDP NEC members who were coming to loot the State,” the statement read.