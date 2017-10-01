I will not allow Nigeria break up during my administration – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said he would never allow Nigeria disintegrate under his administration.

Buhari made his position known in a national speech to mark the nation’s 57th independence anniversary on Saturday.

What he said:

The calls for restructuring is responsible for the call for the nation’s breakup.

Nigeria has witnessed freedom which allowed opposition parties win elections.

Those agitating for a repeat of the nation’s civil war that claimed two million lives were not born by 1967.

The President said, “In the past two years, Nigeria has recorded appreciable gains in political freedom. A political party at the centre losing governorship elections, National Assembly seats and even state assemblies to opposition parties is new to Nigeria.

“Added to these is a complete freedom to associate, to hold and disseminate opinions. Such developments clearly attest to the country’s growing political development.

“Recent calls for re-structuring, quite proper in a legitimate debate, has let in highly irresponsible groups to call for dismemberment of the country. We cannot and we will not allow such advocacy.

“As a young army officer, I took part from the beginning to the end of our tragic civil war costing about two million lives, resulting in fearful destruction and untold suffering. Those who are agitating for a rerun were not born by 1967 and have no idea of the horrendous consequences of the civil conflict which we went through.

“Government is keeping up the momentum of dialogue with stakeholders in the Niger Delta to keep the peace. We intend to address genuine grievances of the communities.

“Government is grateful to the responsible leadership of those communities and will pursue lasting peace in the Niger Delta.”