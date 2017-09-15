Igbos in Kano distance themselves from the activities of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB

Igbos in Kano have dissociated themselves from the activities of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its leader, Nnamdi Kanu.

Reacting to the IPOB crisis in the Southeast in a news conference on Friday, the president-general of the Igbo association in the state, Ebenezer Chime, said members of the association had received random calls from home, asking for their well-being.

“We want to use this medium to condemn in the entirety the avoidable crisis happening in Abia state. In as much as we will not dwell on apportioning blames or asking for who is right or wrong, we are strongly advocating for peace and unity in the land,” he said.

“We also want to state categorically here that we the Igbo residing and doing business in Kano state, unequivocally state that we dissociate ourselves from the activities of IPOB and its leader Nnamdi Kanu.”

The president-general urged Southeast governors and the leadership of Ohaneze Ndigbo and other notable Igbo leaders “to ask the federal government to address the issues of inequality of states and even distribution of our commonwealth. This we believe will bring to an end these agitations”.