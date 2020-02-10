Ighalo kept off Manchester United training camp over Coronavirus scare, Abacha’s family loses bid to access foreign back accounts – Here are 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Ighalo kept off United training camp over Coronavirus scare

Nigerian footballer, Odion Ighalo who made a historic move from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua to English club side Manchester United few days ago, will not travel to Spain for Manchester United’s winter training camp.

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak in China and UK’s tighter border restrictions on travellers who have been in China within the past 14 days, the Nigerian footballer will stay back in England as he may not be allowed into the country again if he leaves.

Bola Tinubu says he never called Buhari an ethnic bigot in 2003

National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has accused ‘merchants of hate and fake news’ of plotting to sow seeds of discord between him and President Buhari.

The former Lagos state governor said this while reacting to a statement credited to him, in which he was alleged to have described Buhari as an ‘ethnic bigot’ and an ‘agent of destabilisation’, who ‘if given the chance would ensure the disintegration of the country”.

We love Maleek Berry’s cover of Yummy

Maleek Berry is back after going off the music radar for a large part of 2019.Check out his freestyle cover of Justin Bieber’s Yummy below.

Minister of Communication Isa Pantami tells Nigerians to approach FIRS of complaints of increased phone call charges

The Minister of Communication, Isa Pantami has told Nigerians to approach the Federal Inland Revenue Services (FIRS) with complaints of increased phone and text charges which was implemented by telecommunication companies after the newly introduced 7.5 per cent Value Added Tax.

According to Pantami, the ministry he heads is not is not mandated to handle tax issues and so cannot intervene in the issue.

Abacha’s family loses bid to access bank accounts in Switzerland, UK and others

The Supreme Court on Friday February 7, struck out a lawsuit filed by the family of late former Head of State, Sani Abacha to access some bank accounts in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Jersey, Liechenstein and Luxembourg.

The family’s access to the bank accounts was blocked by the Nigerian government in 1999 in a letter authored by the then Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Kanu Agabi (SAN).