The Daily Vulnerable: Choose

by Avviva Oluwaseun

There’s an innate need in everyone to dominate.

I believe it’s the foundation of all human conflict, the mother of “ego.” Yet, it has influenced many great and sustainable achievements.

Then there are legacies, the movements everyone one want to embrace – a story everyone wants to be a part of. Those are born out of courage, not ego and very few will barely conceive!

Choose whichever rides you.

I believe history will not only remember but respect it.

P.S. This is from my journal in 2019 while trying not to pay attention to a bully.

*Oluwaseun is a Creative Producer adept at media production, advertisement, graphics design, marketing and project management. He writes from Lagos, Nigeria.