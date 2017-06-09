Impact365: Rosabon Financial Services organises blood donation exercise for accident victims this June

World Blood Donor day will be marked on 14 June and award winning bespoke financial company, Rosabon Financial Services will be fulfilling its Corporate Social Responsibility goals by rallying its staff members and the general public for a blood donation exercise.

YNaija’s Impact365 sat with the organisers to discuss the upcoming event.

Tell us about the upcoming CSR event Rosabon Financial Services is planning

Rosabon Financial Services’ Corporate Social Responsibility projects are initiated with one goal in mind, and that is “Touching Lives and Impacting Communities”. This year, June 14 to be precise, Rosabon Financial Services hopes to mobilize its staff and the public in Lagos and Abuja to donate blood to help accident victims and various individuals who are in need of it. We have partnered with the National Blood Transfusion Service and Lagos State Blood Transfusion Committee to make this a reality.

Is this the first of its type? If no, how has your organization given back to the community in the past?

From inception, Rosabon Financial Services has always had the act of Corporate Social Responsibility at its core. Not only do we offer financial services to our clients, we also make conscious efforts to see that we give back to the society in any way we can.

Some of our past CSR projects include:

Rosabon Back to School Project: We partnered with an NGO, FreeHands to distribute “Back To School” items such as School-Bags, Pens, Mathematical Sets, Pencils, Rulers, exercise books and other essential stationeries to both Primary and Secondary School students in Surulere Local Government area of Lagos State, Nigeria.

The Umbrella Campaign: We went to the major markets in Lagos Island, Oyingbo, Bariga, Orile to distribute umbrellas to the traders to shade them during the rainy and sunny season.

Rosabon 23 Women Project: During Rosabon’s 23rd anniversary, we had the 23 women project in collaboration with Mama Moni, an NGO, where we gave grants to 23 indigenous women to establish their businesses.

Secondary School Debate: A debate for Junior Secondary Schools in Lagos mainland local government where the winning students got Scholarships while the school got a refurbished computer room.

Girls Coding: We donated laptops to young girls to help them learn coding, and this was done in collaboration with Girls Coding, an NGO.

Slum2School Medical Outreach: In partnership with an NGO, Slum2School, we organized a medical outreach and launch of Medical Facility in Makoko, Yaba.

What inspired the decision to put a blood donation event together?

All of our CSR activities this year are targeted towards the health sector, this is in line with our newly introduced Medical Equipment Leasing initiative where we provide affordable and top notch Medical Equipment to medical facilities in need of them.

With the World Blood Donor event coming up, we decided to work in line with this cause as we’ve discovered that the blood bank level in Nigeria is critically low. And to contribute our own quota in giving access to safe blood in partnership with the blood transfusion agencies.

What other organizations and health bodies are you partnering with to make the upcoming exercise successful?

We are working with the National Blood Transfusion Service, Lagos State Blood Transfusion Committee, E-Centre and The Guardian Newspaper.

Has your organization put in place any measures to ensure that the donated blood reaches the accident victims and hospital patients who need it?

By working closely and solely with the National Blood Transfusion Service and Lagos State Blood Transfusion Committee, we are sure that the donated blood would reach those who need it on time.

Aside blood donation, what other charitable activities will be happening at the event?

None for now.

Do you have other upcoming CSR events planned for the rest of 2017?

Yes, we do. October 12th is celebrated worldwide as World Sight Day. On that day we will be partnering with various medical bodies in creating that much needed awareness about Avoidable Blindness. Free eye screening and possible free access to facilities as it’s needed.