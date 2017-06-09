The Late 5: These are the stories that drove conversations today

These are the top five stories that drove conversations today.

1. ANTI-IGBO THREAT: “WE ARE STILL LOOKING FOR THEM” | POLICE YET TO ARREST NORTHERN YOUTH LEADERS

The Police is yet to arrest Northern youths who issued an ultimatum to Igbos to leave the region within three months, despite an order by Kaduna governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

2. LAGOS PASTOR ‘KILLS 7-YEAR-OLD, BURIES HEAD IN CHURCH’S ALTAR’

The Police on Thursday arrested a pastor in the Ikorodu area of the state for allegedly beheading a 7-year-old boy and burying his head at the church altar.

3. “THEY ALWAYS LOOK DOWN ON US” | NORTHERN ELDERS SAY IGBOS SHOULD LEAVE

The Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) has supported the call for Igbos to leave the North within three months by Northern Youth groups.

4. “I AM READY TO SACRIFICE MY LAST BLOOD TO ENSURE PEACE” – EMIR OF KATSINA

The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman has assured that Nigeria will remain one nation, notwithstanding threats from all quarters for a breakup.

5. 2005 SOSOLISO SURVIVOR, KECHI, WOWS AMERICA’S GOT TALENT JUDGES (WATCH)

Survivor of the deadly Sosoliso crash of 2005, Kechi Okwuechi, stunned the world with her appearance on the America’s Got Talent (AGT) show.