[The Church Blog]: Olowogbogboro and the several testimonies from Nathaniel Bassey’s Halleluyah Challenge

Last month, Nathaniel Bassey, on his Instagram page, started the one hour tongue challenge which of course involved praying in the Spirit for about one hour during the early hours of the day throughout the month of May. Strange as it sounded from the beginning, loads of people joined from all over the world and it recorded a huge success as testimonies rolled in from angles on the action of the miraculous.
Little did we know that that was just the beginning. This month, he announced that he was being led of God to start up a Halleluyah challenge similar to the One hour tongue challenge but this would take a different turn as it would involve praising God and not necessarily praying during which there would be an Instagram broadcast live between 12-1 am where people could join him in worship. This hallelujah challenge was inspired by the biblical story of Paul and Silas who got freedom from prison after they engaged in praise and worship to God.
A few days back, he started laying emphasis on the world OLOWOGBOGBORO [a Yoruba name used to describe an attribute of God as the one with long arms that delivers his children] as that was the name God laid on his heart for the season to be revealed to his people. As usual, no one could ever have guessed what God was up to. From testimonies of financial increase to that of new jobs, miraculous conceptions, safety and deliverance from evil amongst others, many have had to testify about Olowogbogboro. Just last night, the challenge recorded over 13,000 participants on Instagram live. People are definitely not here to play.
Here are a few testimonies as shared on his Instagram profile.
Talk about TURN AROUND… The turn around expert himself. Please read. #Hmmmmn Good evening. God is working. I keyed into this song last night. “I can see everything turning around, turning around for my good” and I committed my Job and Business to God and asked him for change and a turn around. On getting to the office, after a series of meetings and deals we had been chasing in the office i sort of was feeling down because the conversations weren’t going the way I expected them to but i kept saying it is well in my head. And singing unto God Only for my boss to call my colleague and i back in after the first meeting and opened up conversations on Salary increase, benefits, health insurance etc. Things that he will normally shy away from and i just sat there in silence like wow, this God is too much! And you won’t believe what my boss said himself! He said “Change is here” that was my final confirmation that this is GOD! Secondly he gave me a project (not office related) this project is relating to my personal business. He asked me to work on it and do a turn around on the project. I was shocked!!!!! God blessed me twice in one day from the same place. Exactly what i was believing him from and not only did he do that, He made sure i heard those words (Change is here and Turn around) through my boss as a confirmation that he heard my praises and he has answered my prayers. The Olowogbogbro, the Agbanilagbatan, the one who opens doors no man can shut! He is indeed Worthy#
Still on 7:15…. OLOWO GBOGBORO Style! “”Morning Man of God. Onise Iyanu has proven Himself again. After our session, I kept praising and praying till I fell asleep. Then I had a what I now know to be a vision, I saw my youngest daughter from actively playing to suddenly becoming non-responsive. Something told me to look at her feet only to see a snake bite. Then I woke up realised it was a vision, the time 7:15am exactly. I started praying and the spirit of God gave four specific prayer 1. Bible said when me were asleep the devil came and sowed tears amongst their good deeds. God will reveals these agents in Jesus name. 2. Whatever has been sowed, deposited in my life that will bring tears, God will turn this situation around for my good. Its potency will be of no effect. 3. I will not wait till the final hour for my help, deliverance to come to me 4.. In Psalm 51 scripture says God will ‘unseal’ my lips so I can praise Him. And God shocked me here cos I got up to start praying and the spirit reminded me the divine instructions you gave….when we face judgement, when organisations tell us it’s over, etc……don’t say anything just declare ” I can see everything turning around……” Onise Iyanu is doing wonders Oooooo. I’m in awe of God and what He’s using you to do in this very hour”
I have a testimony, i got married on Saturday 3rd june, while in d hall, i got a text that I’ve been transferred to Kano (prior to this, i work at ph with the paramilitary). So the transfer kinda spoilt my mood. I prayed about it and asked God to take me to where my hubby is. Just yesterday, i saw a posting taking me to my husband’s location and i joined this hallelujah praise yesterday. I thank God.
Let somebody shout Halleluyah…
Follow @ynaija on Twitter