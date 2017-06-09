The Thread: “Ori yi tin daru” “Bobrisky Kardashian” | Twitter NG slams Bobrisky over latest money making venture

When he is not ‘mixing cream’, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju aka Bobrisky is one of Nigeria’s Snap Chat sensations. We have said before that Bobrisky serves just the right mixture of queer and riduculous to keep Nigerians laughing and transfixed. Well, he appears to have gone overboard this time, something about charging Nigerians 10 grand a month to watch him make up, go about town, and strip to his birthday suit.

See below:

 

This is where we say What the utter hell! But it’s Nigeria, the land where any frigging thing is possible, so let’s go see what the people think:

YABA left!

HE  2the larious

Sick to my stomach

Pay waaat???

Somebody’s broke

Scammer

But of course, MAGA go pay

Your fault; live with it!

I just want to know who laid them edges.

[Read also]: “Guys, Bobrisky is officially a Nigerian problem”

