The Thread: “Ori yi tin daru” “Bobrisky Kardashian” | Twitter NG slams Bobrisky over latest money making venture

When he is not ‘mixing cream’, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju aka Bobrisky is one of Nigeria’s Snap Chat sensations. We have said before that Bobrisky serves just the right mixture of queer and riduculous to keep Nigerians laughing and transfixed. Well, he appears to have gone overboard this time, something about charging Nigerians 10 grand a month to watch him make up, go about town, and strip to his birthday suit.

See below:

This is where we say What the utter hell! But it’s Nigeria, the land where any frigging thing is possible, so let’s go see what the people think:

YABA left!

Are you people sure there's no one behind bobrisky's mental stability!.. oti yawere tan! pic.twitter.com/fyhTlwLz4X — JUSTDAREYZEAL 🇳🇬 (@justdareyzeal) June 9, 2017

Bobrisky is mad, as in HE'S MADDDD 😂😂😂😂😂😂 but last last some people will still pay that 10k. https://t.co/oDEhzuBpHG — Abdallah Bashir (@Abdo_olBash) June 9, 2017

Loose screws in hisher head https://t.co/Lxs8PhDpfx — 🌸 (@Mz_motayo) June 9, 2017

Just look at this unfortunate imbecile … Well its for his snapchat followers https://t.co/KAZVPQFpbU — Hokage Tsunade💫 (@Lady_nengi07) June 9, 2017

There's no apt word in English to describe this dan tselar uwarr. https://t.co/jQcxbjicyC — Yas Mohammed 🖤 (@Yasss_mohd) June 9, 2017

Bobrisky , Snapchat , his viewers , Y'all are mad. Very absolutely mad. Ori yin ti daru https://t.co/lWshsY0jyi — Ore (@a_oreoluwaa) June 9, 2017

HE 2the larious



Yo! Bobrisky is coming with a bang in August and you all have to pay for it.. Bombastical something 😒😕😑😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UwIedxbVa5 — Abuja Wakaholic 🇳🇬 (@dr_khalidz) June 9, 2017

He has tried giving free shows on snapchat😂😂😂 what about the main main celebrities what will they say toh https://t.co/PP6yVtI6yF — Khadija Jika (@cherryjika) June 9, 2017

Look at bobrisky o even Kim K and Rihanna don't have premium accounts and he's saying they should pay to watch… SWINE — High Maintenance 😊 (@Sarima__) June 9, 2017

This Bobrisky is funny o, pay 10k to watch his snap, bcos he is Bobrisky Kardashian. Even for free sef, I hardly view his snaps. — kim's mummy (@Nazcouture) June 9, 2017

10k to sub for Bobrisky?

Gotv installation and sub for 7500 be like pic.twitter.com/xP7SNdTE0Z — Ope yemi (@Mr_Somzy) June 9, 2017

😂😂😂😂😂😂 edakun how much is dstv full sub? This guy needs to be flogged iswear! — Omas Beddings (@Temisan_daniels) June 9, 2017

rotflmfaooo I really can't stop laughing 😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/8s9Xv3HMoP — ♥luchi luchi♥ (@Sassy_luchi) June 9, 2017

Lmao @liveNakednessInTheBatheroom .. How much for the one in the other room?? Idi sure n’oburo Ara n'apu this man?? — ® ԹsʏċɦօʟօɢɨsԵ™ (@jamin_kastiel) June 9, 2017

Sick to my stomach

"Love Nakedness of Bobrisky" made me vomit my insides https://t.co/illWVPYAeQ — Zaddy 👀 (@Chris__Haze) June 9, 2017

I think I'm still high of the vodka i drank last 2months

Did i just read "I will show u guys live nakedness of bobriskky"? 😭

God punish devu https://t.co/qrN5tpbn2A — Awuzie 🙌 Nwa Mbaise (@pascHANDRE) June 9, 2017

Pay waaat???

In this economy, pay 10k for rubbish. what a wow! — The Hadiza (@Adegbindin_) June 9, 2017

Lmaoo..nothing personal but i rather feed the 10k to a Goat https://t.co/XXt5HD3pfa — precy (@Precy_Q) June 9, 2017

Even real celebrities allow people to view their snaps for free😒 https://t.co/NaXhBcfVI5 — 🌸🌸 (@Safeeeya_h) June 9, 2017

na waoo.. so i will pay 10k just to see anoda man's 🍆.. i mad ni.. is his 🍆 Chinese ni dat i will pay to see.. abegi.. next. — ShugaRush (@GOSH_sucre) June 9, 2017

10k to view ordinary snap… Lol bye https://t.co/CewIYGYQyK — samiat (@midekorede) June 9, 2017

bobrisky don see us finish. Me pay 10,000 to promote demonic activities pic.twitter.com/4lZDq81Gn2 — BOBO (@BOBO_EDO) June 9, 2017

Somebody’s broke

Bobrisky's snap is going premium.. Nigga needs money, i don't want to say he's broke. 10k/wk? What happened to Netflix or cable tv?😒 — Samuel Philip (@The_improviser) June 9, 2017

Scammer

Bobrisky is crazy , he's out here scamming people pic.twitter.com/1zwWtDmsj2 — Kehindè (@Goldenpro_) June 9, 2017

But of course, MAGA go pay

People would still pay and this guy is making and would make mad money.Controversiality works in this world. https://t.co/eNEpE09w2b — Chichi (@Chichi_Arinze) June 9, 2017

The funny thing is people will pay that 10k even after 😂😂 about this. Smh https://t.co/oEjMvJtFPv — The Side Dish🍝 (@SideDishStory) June 9, 2017

Definitely people will pay the 10k, Those that sees 10k As Nothing.If people can pay tblack on snap to watch nudes why wont they pay this — SubDeleveryMan (@Subdeleveryman) June 9, 2017

People are paying to watch kingtblak. People will pay to watch bobrinsky. https://t.co/6kfOqi7yVs — Zuma Stagnetti 🌚 (@spacyzuma) June 9, 2017

Your fault; live with it!

Don't entertain his nonsense..y'all didnt listen. Now ya'll have to pay for it. Literally. https://t.co/3kj5wt8WT0 — afifa (@afifamodibbo) June 9, 2017

Its saddening how much Nigerians give stupidity so much attention.. Now, look wah ya all caused? https://t.co/HT3z3n2HSH — Shehu-Abdulqadir (@DbossRules) June 9, 2017

I just want to know who laid them edges.

