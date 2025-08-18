Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

This weekend was a slow paced one in the country, with most of the excitement coming from the big brother Naija reality show. Here’s what you might have missed this weekend.

Two Big Brother Naija Housemates Have Been Evicted

The Big Brother Naija house now has 24 housemates, Ortega and Kayikunmi were evicted during the live shows on Sunday.

The two racked up the least votes out of the majority of housemates that were put up for eviction and have now been taken out of the race for the 150 million naira prize, three weeks after the start of the reality show.

TV Host Ebuka Pays Homage To Fela With Recent Look

The host donned another exciting look for his hosting duties for big brother Naija, and paid homage to the legendary Nigerian superstar in a bold all red shirt and trousers that was inspired by the singer and is known as one of his most iconic looks.

Businessman IVD Denied Bail

The businessman who got arrested on his way out of the country for alleged flouting a no fly ban, while under investigations for the murder of his late ex wife, has been denied bail and asked to remain in jail till September 28th.

He was arrested earlier this month on his way to Qatar.

Big Brother Naija 10/10 Housemate, Sabrina Calls Out The Franchise

The housemate who was removed from the house last week due to a health scare, Sabrina was allegedly told by the MultiChoice team that she would be able to make her way back to the Big Brother Naija house and continue being a part of the game.

However, after her health tests came in clean, she was left waiting without any feedback by the BBN team for days, until Sabrina was told she would not be allowed to go back in to continue the reality show.

There were now only 24 housemates left in the big brother Naija house.

Media Personality Toke Makinwa Announces Pregnancy

On Wednesday, the media mogul, actress and influencer shared the news of her pregnancy with her followers in a video she posted up on her Instagram, to the joy of many who have followed her journey.

On Friday, she also shared on her Instagram that she is expecting a girl.