Top 10 Wonders to Explore in Nigeria

Nigeria is a country filled with amazing tourist destinations and wonders in almost every region, and some of them are under-documented. In this article, we list some of the top wonders to see in Nigeria.

Olumo Rock

Located in the Ikija area of Abeokuta, Olumo Rock is one of the top wonders in Nigeria and a tourist attraction.

The rock is also surrounded by a tourist centre, making it perfect for a tourist attraction.

Iyake Lake

Located atop the Oke Ado Mountain in the town of Ado-Awaye, Oyo State, the Iyake Lake is suspended.

It is known as a bottomless lake, and it was named after a crying woman by the people of Oyo State. It is the only recognised suspended lake in Africa and the second known one in the world.

Ikogosi Springs

Located in Ekiti State, Ikogosi is recognised as one of Nigeria’s wonders and among the world’s wonders. It is the only place where warm and cold water flow side by side and still maintain their thermal properties.

It is a top tourist location in Nigeria, with hotels nearby for tourists to stay.

Farin Ruwa Falls

This waterfall is nestled in Nassarawa State in Nigeria, and it is one of the highest waterfalls in the country. Rocky hills surround it with greenery.

Zuma Rock

This is a top ten wonder in Nigeria, located between Niger State and Abuja State, and it is widely known for its human-like face and is the gateway to Abuja.

In the past, it was used as a defensive retreat by the native Gbagyi people against invading neighbouring tribes during intertribal wars. It is a perfect tourist attraction.

Agbokim Waterfalls

Located in the Etung local government area, 315 kilometres from Cross River State, and surrounded by lush greenery, the waterfall offers an alluring collection of seven cascading streams of water rushing over a cliff to create the impression of a seven-part waterfall.

It is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Cross River State and is a wonder in the country.

River Niger And River Benue

Known as the longest rivers in West Africa, the River Niger and the River Benue are two of the top wonders in Nigeria and also one of the symbols represented in the Nigerian coat of arms.

The flow of the rivers has been confirmed to flow southward into the Atlantic Ocean. It is a perfect tourist destination, located in Kogi State.

Idanre Hills

The hills, also popularly known as Oke Idanre, are a beautiful natural landscape and a historical Nigerian site located in Ondo State.

It is renowned for its breathtaking views, ancient settlements, and unique ecological features, making it a popular wonder in the country that attracts numerous tourists.

The Obudu Holy Mountain

This is located in Cross River State, and it features the exotic Obudu plateau, which towers over sea level by 5200 feet, and some of the visitors describe it as one of the most beautiful places on earth.

It is one of the well-known wonders in Nigeria, with hotels and resorts surrounding the plateau, making it a perfect hotspot for tourists.

Riyom Rock

This is located in the Riyom local government, in Plateau State, and is a national wonder. It consists of giant boulders that have been balanced atop each other for thousands of years and have not shifted from their natural state.

The rocks, when viewed from certain angles, are known to take the shape of the map of Plateau State, making them a tourist destination and one of the wonders in Nigeria.