INEC presents Certificate of return to Senator Uchendu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Tuesday issued a certificate of return to the candidate of the All Progressives Candidate in the Rivers East Senatorial District in the 2015 general elections, Andrew Uchendu.

This is after the Court of Appeal upheld the June 29, 2017 ruling of the Rivers State National and State Elections Petitions Tribunal, which sacked Senator George Sekibo of the zone.

[Read Also: Appeal Court upholds Sekibo’s dismissal]

INEC National Commissioner in charge of the South-South, Mr. May Agbamuche-Mbu presented the certificate to Uchendu.

Uchendu also reacted to Wike’s comment that Rivers now has one Senator less after his emergence.

“I have come to contribute my only little quota. A series of administrations have come and they made their individual contributions but the worst in mind, by my own personal evaluation, is that of the present governor who lacks the capacity to come up with vision that will impact meaningfully on the life of the people of the state.

“He is always on the war path. I have promised and vowed that I will extend my hand of fellowship to him. Possibly with my age I might be in a better position to guide him, it cannot be war, war, war and war all the time. Look at (Governor Akinwunmi) Ambode of Lagos State, he has programmes for the young, the orphans, the elderly and the entire citizenry.

“Wike knows that it was my responsibility as the Chairman of Rotimi Amaechi Political Think Tank to tutor him for 12 good years. He was only a local government chairman. That platform raised him to be chief of staff, to be made a minister and I remain the Chairman of that think tank.

“If he says I am a nobody, then really he is the worst governor that Rivers State has ever had. He is the least exposed, he is the least travelled, he is intellectually incapacitated, and haven’t got the requisite leadership capacity.”