Appeal Court upholds Sekibo’s dismissal

The Appeal Court Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by Sen. George Sekibo challenging the judgment of the Rivers State National Election Tribunal which removed him as the senator representing Rivers East Senatorial District.

The court dismissed his charge stating that it lacks merit and failed to show any reason why the decision of the Tribunal should be set aside.

Antecedents:

June 29, the Rivers State National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja sacked Senator George Sekibo (Rivers East Senatorial District, PDP) declaring Andrew Uchendu of the All Progressives Congress as the winner.

The Same day, Sekibo said he would appeal and that would justify his victory.

The Tribunal had said the Senator won the election “through the back door”.