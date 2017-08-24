Charlottesville: White supremacist, Christopher Cantwell surrenders to police

by Adedotun Michael

Christopher Cantwell, one of those who participated in the White supremacists rally which took place in Charlottesville, Virginia has surrendered to the police.

Cantwell gained prominence when he featured in a Vice documentary about the rally.

Police at the University of Virginia, where the rally held on August 11, had issued warrants for Cantwell’s arrest on two counts of illegal use of tear gas and other gases, and one count of malicious bodily injury with a caustic substance – allegations which are all felony offences.

Cantwell is currently being held at the regional jail as he awaits transport to Charlottesville surrendered to police in Lynchburg.

Cantwell and numerous others marched through the university grounds on August 11 in protest of a Charlottesville City Council plan to remove a Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee statue from a nearby park. They were carrying torches and chanting “Jews will not replace us” and “White lives matter.”

Cantwell who was fierce and defiant throughout the march later appeared tearful in a Facebook video few hours after the incident, saying he might be arrested but didn’t specify why.

While speaking in an interview with The New York Times over the weekend, Cantwell said the warrants stemmed from an incident during the march when he pepper-sprayed someone, but said he acted in self-defense.

He said, “I thought that spraying that guy was the least damaging thing I could do, in my left hand I had a flashlight. My other option, other than the pepper spray, was to break this guy’s teeth. OK? And I didn’t want to do that. I just wanted him to not hurt me.”