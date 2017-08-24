The Thread: “4 months pregnant. 4k RTs & I won’t abort it”, lady tweets. The responses are sick

Twitter trolls and bants go hand in hand. Nothing is off topic, and it’s usually off-colour. This one, though, is for the archives (*whispers: we still don’t know if she’s serious).
Enjoy:
4 months pregnant. 4k RTs & I won't abort it. pic.twitter.com/z9lzWPuHIn
— 🇲🇵 (@saipanting) August 23, 2017
Reactions:
Sweetie, How sad has to be your life to do this? pic.twitter.com/N4MvyV3Zv0
— 🌧️🦄 (@IonicBitch) August 23, 2017
WTF NATHAN . WHAT ABOUT OUR BABY?!?!?!! pic.twitter.com/lqwrhFeqGe
— double z (@Zurizoltan) August 24, 2017
& I hooked up with ur homeboy while u were at work so I guess we're even now. Still love you tho 😘😘😘😘
— 🇲🇵 (@saipanting) August 24, 2017
Wait you told me you were single 🤔
— Diondré (@JabariTheGreat) August 24, 2017
My pussy was single
— 🇲🇵 (@saipanting) August 24, 2017
Am I on twitter or watching a soap opera
— Zesty Soup (@benpen236) August 24, 2017
This thread turned into jerry springer real quick 😱
— 🍍 (@Africanmeadow) August 24, 2017
why ? ever think this happened for a reason ? youre already almost half way there. you can get help & there are adoption agencies.
— rachael stanley (@rachh_stanley) August 24, 2017
A baby's life should not be based on a number of retweets. I don't understand how so many people find this situation entertaining…
— sof (@sofiaalowe) August 24, 2017
Ama give this a retweet and like that the other one who is using a baby's life to play
— Olufisayo Omotesho (@olumidrizzy) August 24, 2017
Imagine taking a troll seriously
— janana bread (@lncestPrincess) August 24, 2017
GOD: why are u back in heaven child.
UNBORN CHILD: the woman u gave me as a mother didn't get enough retweets.
— Oluwaseun (@xvnthe) August 24, 2017
Narendra Modi can help you in getting a million Retweets easily. Will you produce more babies then?
— THAT RANDOM Guy (@Soundhumor) August 24, 2017
Will you have twins at 8k RTs?
— theguywiththebook (@theGwiththeB) August 24, 2017
If you give birth, that child belongs to Twitter https://t.co/tcSWUnnHgc
— KVNG (@PRINCE_VIII) August 24, 2017
Here's the attention you wanted pic.twitter.com/UzENzm2OSg
— 🅴 (@onlybieberveli) August 24, 2017
— Vincent Chase (Mr.V) (@mustynazz) August 23, 2017
I'm so confused… entertained but confused
— Bae 🌈🐐 (@Noname175514) August 24, 2017
— Gagé (@Gsizzle_) August 24, 2017
— Jude (@GameofGendry) August 24, 2017
Fo’ sure.
Follow @ynaija on Twitter