Infinix Campus Storm X 3.0 is Coming to Abuja!

The Campus Storm X 3.0 is storming the University of Abuja today, Tuesday, January 18, 2022. The previous editions of the Infinix Campus Storm have always been fun and exciting, but this is about to go a notch higher.

The ever humorous comedian and singer Kenny Blaq would be there live at the event. So you can already guess that there would be a lot of laughter and music with the unique and hilarious renditions of the comedy artiste gracing the event.

The Storm X 3.0 is happening by 1 pm at the Convocation ground Permanent Site, University of Abuja. You can trust that Infinix will always give you the best experience, especially with the Hot 11 Fast and Fun. There would be Rap battles, Dance challenges, Mobile gaming, and so much more the Infinix Hot 11 Fast and Fun way. With a mix of punchlines at the rap battles, killer dance moves and the best gaming experience, you are rest assured of an awesome time.