Why sports should be prioritised in brand marketing

Sports sponsorship, especially when it involves just the athlete, is another form of influencer marketing. It offers more benefits, interesting variety and, it is regarded as a powerful form of marketing.

This is why we listed these reasons you should be actively involved in sports sponsorship:

Sports sponsorship drives excitement around the brand It builds brand awareness Market a brand expansion to a new geography Sell to a new, highly appealing target audience Market a launch of a new product

Customers are usually excited when they see a sporting activity on their screens or a live show. Add to the excitement by partnering with an athlete, team, or event to put the brand and mission in the heart of the exciting conversation. For example, a sports sponsorship deal with an athlete like Super Eagles and Leicester City player Kelechi Iheanacho yields the benefit of having him mention your brand on social media before or after an AFCON match.

Sports are majority-watch activities. You can leverage this attachment to sports as the opportunities are highly visible, offering exposure to millions of consumers. Brands can drive marketing by getting the brand name, logo, and mission in fans when most engaged in sports. For example, having a sports sponsorship deal with the Super Eagles would yield the benefits of having your brand logo displayed on probably the jerseys.

You’re thinking of expanding to a new area? What better way to announce your arrival than to find a local popular sports team, a local athlete, or a local sports event organiser and partner with them?

Athletes are expensive spenders. Break into this elite community using a sponsorship deal to get exposure. Word of mouth marketing is huge among athletes – whether through locker room chats on new products or athletes seeing what the other is wearing and using. For example, signing Maduka Okoye as a brand ambassador can drive awareness and sales to all his Super Eagles companions, as well as selling into a community who are his fans and have the purchasing power.

These days, the launch of a new product has to be done in the most interesting way possible or customers will look away. Brand’s need to drive awareness through multiple marketing channels to get as much attention and sales as possible. For example, having Anthony Joshua test out a new power drink and provide a product testimonial or quote to include in a press release can increase interest in the press release and its eventual circulation.