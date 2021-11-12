Infinix Empowers Zero X Photography Challenge Winners with Phones, Exclusive Masterclass with TY Bello and George Okoro

L-R: Photography KOL, George Okoro; Infinix ZERO X Pro winner, Salau Temidayo; and photography expert, TY Bello at the Infinix ZERO X photography masterclass recently.

Infinix Mobility has concluded an exclusive photography masterclass for selected participants of its #ZeroXChallenge, an online photography competition created to inspire next generation creatives to #SeeBeyond. At the masterclass, photography experts TY Bello and George Okoro shared insights on how to get into a creative mindset while using the ZERO X Pro to capture outstanding images of lifestyle and nature, including shots of the moon.

The #ZeroXChallenge was targeted to inspire boundless creativity among Nigerians and empower young people to explore beyond the ordinary. Through this challenge, Infinix empowers today’s youth to create something visually incredible with the use of a smartphone. The challenge which required participants to submit creative phone photos inspired by lifestyle and nature saw hundreds of entries. Selected finalists were given the opportunity to participate in the exclusive masterclass and present their portfolios of lifestyle and nature inspired photographs with winners receiving a brand new Infinix ZERO X Pro.

Photography key opinion leaders, TY Bello while speaking at the masterclass said that the ZERO X Pro device is a gamechanger in smartphone photography. She also commended Infinix for providing the next generation of photography professionals, an opportunity to explore phone photography beyond the ordinary. On his part, George Okoro hailed the Infinix ZERO X Pro for the inspiration to encourage young people to be creative.

Salau Temidayo, a participant at the masterclass and Infinix ZERO X Pro winner shared his excitement to be a part of the session and how the masterclass with TY Bello and George Okoro has expanded his creativity. “I am very grateful to Infinix for this opportunity to learn and put into practice for better output in my photography. With the ZERO X Pro, I can now explore the lengths of my creativity”, he said.

Speaking at the masterclass, Infinix representative, Kevin Olumese, said, “With the launch of the Zero X Pro and the photography initiative, we aim to continue our mission towards creating a world that allows the next generation to explore the universe and discover the endless possibilities that are ahead of them. The cutting-edge technology integrated into the ZERO X Pro is the beginning of what we aim to achieve in our journey towards closing the gap between smartphone technology and stunning photography. Through this device, we seek to empower today’s youth to pick up their smartphone and create something visually incredible.”

The Infinix ZERO X Pro device which delivers cutting-edge innovation, redefining moonlight photography and offers super moon mode for capturing shots of the moon was launched with the theme “#SeeBeyond”. At the unveiling, photography experts TY Bello and George Okoro presented nature and lifestyle inspired shots taken with the ZERO X Pro camera, which also included a night-selfie mode, periscope lens, and powerful hybrid zoom.

The device which is considered an affordable luxury has set the stage for a new era of smartphone technology. An important inspiration behind the design and features of the device was derived from human’s desire to do the extraordinary, to be more; to strive for the impossible.