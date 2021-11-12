Fuji: A Opera presents “Fuji is Art” in collaboration with the Lagos government and LASPARK

Fuji: A Opera returns with an exhibition of Fuji-themed digital artworks by 24-year-old Nigerian digital artist, Bidemi Tata. Fuji is Art is in collaboration with the Lagos Government and the Lagos State Parks and Gardens Agency (LASPARK). This exhibition would take the form of outdoor installations where 10 digital artworks would be shown at three gardens in Lagos. 

We believe this initiative further promotes the mandate of LASPARK, an agency responsible for beautifying the environment through landscaping and planting of trees as well as promoting recreation and leisure by creating safe, outdoor public spaces in Lagos. We find this in tandem with our vision as well. We are reimagining the possibilities of our environment through art and conserving the Fuji music sub-culture. 

By providing digital artworks to populate the serene environment created by LASPARK, Fuji: A Opera joins in the drive to promote the city of Lagos as a cultural destination with environmentally friendly sites and with visual entertainment that describes the energy of the city.

We always seek out ways to create events and initiatives where the people of Lagos can interact with our beautiful parks and gardens. These digital illustrations express the energy of Lagos through the motifs of Fuji music. It is apt and a welcome idea”, says Adetoun Popoola – General Manager, LASPARK. 

The outdoor exhibition holds from November 8 – 22 at the following high-traffic gardens – Triangular Lay-By (with the Fela Statue) on Allen Avenue, Ikeja; Triangular Lay-By on Akin Adesola, VI; and more.

For more information, follow @fujiopera on all social media platforms. 

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Editor October 30, 2021

TECNO partners with EbonyLife Creative Academy to offer up to ₦1 million in prizes for Nigerian content creators

Premium smartphone manufacturer TECNO has announced an exciting competition for content creators in Nigeria, in partnership with the EbonyLife Creative ...

Editor October 29, 2021

Pheelz, Rema, Dj Kaywise, more nominated for 6th edition of The Beatz Awards

The Beatz Awards announces nominees for the sixth edition of her event, as music producers, songwriters, mixing and mastering engineers, ...

Editor October 20, 2021

EbonyLife and Sony Pictures Television announce ÀLÓ – a new African writers initiative

EbonyLife and Sony Pictures Television (“SPT”) have today announced ÀLÓ, a brand-new writers initiative offering a unique platform for writers ...

Editor October 20, 2021

Registration for FREE filmmaking courses at EbonyLife Creative Academy now open until November 1

Funding from Lagos continues to create free opportunities for young people to improve their skills and competitiveness in the film ...

Editor October 20, 2021

Meet Yejide Owootomo, one of Nigeria’s pioneer gift store CEO

Mrs Yejide Owootomo did not at inception set out to be a full-time entrepreneur, as she had a flourishing career ...

Chinedu Okafor September 13, 2021

Nickelodeon voted the coolest channel at the Sunday Times Gen-Next Awards

ONLY THE COOLEST PROGRAMMING FOR KIDS ON NICKELODEON CHANNELS THIS SPRING ViacomCBS Networks Africa Kids’ channel, Nickelodeon scooped the Coolest TV Channel ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail