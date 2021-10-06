Did you miss ‘Fuji in the Garden’ on October 1st?

Fuji: A Opera has a reputation for delivering uninhibited Fuji entertainment, this time, its organizers teamed up with Goldberg Lager Beer to co-curate ‘Fuji in The Garden’, in collaboration with FUMAN (Fuji Musicians Association of Nigeria) and RF Gardens, Ikoyi and the results – pure magic!

The intimate live music show kicked off with an electric performance from Fuji child star, the ‘Wayne of Fuji’, Shanko Rasheed. Shanko thrilled the crowd to some of his old hits including ‘No Doubting’ and ‘Action’. What fans at ‘Fuji in The Garden’ experienced was an introspective Shanko, who showcased how his music style has evolved over the years. His performance although high-energy was rich in folklore with the talented artist drawing life parallels.

Shanko was the perfect opening act, he helped energize the crowd in anticipation of the headline act, Abass Akande Obesere. If you have never experienced Obesere live, then words simply can never do justice.

Obesere at ‘Fuji in The Garden’ reminded us of Pink Floyd at Live 8 – only with a smaller crowd and a far more eclectic band, but it is nothing short of brilliance.

From one hit to another, fans sang along to every live rendition from ‘Egungun be Careful’ to ‘Asakasa’. The energy was particularly electric when Obesere’s dancers stormed the stage, schooling us all on how to move to a Fuji beat!

