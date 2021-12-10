Fuji: A Opera held a digital art exhibition by Bidemi Tata titled- Orijinal Fuji is Art in partnership with Orijin

Fuji: A Opera held a digital artist exhibition by 24-year-old Bidemi Tata at Untitled, Maitama Sule, Ikoyi on Sunday, 5th December, 2021. The OrijinalFujiIsArt VIP preview had in attendance, a cross-section of art and music enthusiasts, music journalists, Fuji aficionados, pop culture researchers and trill seekers.

Bidemi Tata while giving the commencement speech expressed his long fascination with the Fuji music genre, the potency of its untapped ingenuities, and the hidden sophistication of the Fuji music sub-genre as some of the inspiration for the exhibit.  He refers to Fuji as the music of his youth. He also expressed and encouraged traditional artists to try their hands on digital art, as it seems it is where the world is headed especially with non-fungible tokens.

Orijin, the official collaborators for ‘Fuji is Art’ had mixologists who served cocktails from its different offerings (Orijin herbal gin and Orijin bitters) to the delight of the guests who where also introduced to its new variant – the Tigernut and Ginger.

“Our relationship with Fuji: A Opera is premised on the possibilities of Fuji music as a tool for self-expression and originality through creativity. This is our passion as a brand”, says Funmilola Adigolo, Senior Brand Manager, Orijin Nigeria.

Bidemi took guests through each of the works on display, painstakingly describing the inspiration behind each of the digital works, calling nostalgia into the room.

The highlight of the night was the live sketch session by Bidemi Tata in collaboration with Orijin, there were also limited edition Fuji: A Opera merchandise on sale.

What can best be described as a night of youth and nostalgia saw the Fuji music genre being flung into relevance and into the future, through these highly commercially viable pieces of digital art.

