Mo Abudu listed alongside Kamala Harris Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna in Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women

Nigeria media tycoon Mo Abudu has been listed by Forbes as the 98th most powerful woman in the world. Abudu was recognized by the globally renowned financial platform as a woman with profound distinction both in her sphere of influence and outside of it. 

As head of the media conglomerate; Ebony-Life, Mo Abudu has been able to positively impact the lives of numerous Nigerians. Her efforts in the Nigerian entertainment industry have been beneficial to the Nigerian economy, having created thousands of opportunities for professionals within the media and entertainment sector.

Her contributions in the entertainment industry this year went well beyond the borders of West Africa. Through a number of initiatives, including the Ebony-Life Academy, she was able to sell some of the interest of the Nigerian film business to international investors. 

Within the year, she struck a deal with Netflix which not only gave the streaming service rights to some of her productions, but also involved creating two original series as well as multiple Netflix-branded films. It was also announced that MC Networks (USA) partnered with Ebony-Life to produce Nigeria 2099, an afrofuturistic crime-drama created by Ebony-Life. It doesn’t end there, in November 2021, it was announced that BBC Studios signed an agreement with Ebony Life for a development deal. 

Moves like these are the reasons why Forbes thought it appropriate to add her to this year’s list of prestigious, trailblazing and influential women. Coupled with the recently erected Ebony-Life Towers, and other grass root projects she’s involved in, it’s easy to see why her mention on the list is very well deserved. 

The Forbes World’s 100 Most Power Women for this year was themed; Redefining the Face of Power, and like the theme suggests, the women listed were those who have had a definitively unique impact on the world around them. It is also interesting to note that Forbes took the Covid-19 pandemic into consideration as they listed women who made major contributions to the relief of the global pandemic.
The exhaustive list contained women under a number of categories including; Pandemic Frontliners, Agenda Setters, New faces of Power and more. Some of the women mentioned in the list include;  Hollywood actress; Reese Witherspoon, Media Mogul; Oprah Winfrey, American Novelist and Philanthropist; MacKenzie Scott, Director General of World Bank; Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, CVS Health’s Karen Lynch and newly-minted billionaire Rihanna.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Editor December 6, 2021

Wentors announces Mfon Ekpo as new board member to drive inclusion of women

Wentors is excited to announce that we are adding a new member to our board who will bring an additional ...

Editor December 6, 2021

“We need to double down on our efforts to flatten the curve” – CACOVID

…urges Nigerians to get vaccinated and stay safe The private sector-led coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) has intensified its efforts in ...

Ado Aminu December 1, 2021

Timi Dakolo, Ebuka, Noble Igwe celebrate love and rich Igbo culture in New song titled “Obim”

Popular ‘Iyawo mi’ crooner, Timi Dakolo, has dropped yet another single dedicated to love and the promotion of the rich cultural ...

Guest November 30, 2021

“My mother was still in the mortuary and this man was defiling me”, Fatima Ishiaku discusses her sexual abuse ordeal #WithChude

Being a victim of sexual abuse is a tragic occurrence, let alone having to endure it for a prolonged period. ...

Ado Aminu November 24, 2021

“He is dealing with issues, and it has been going on for a couple of years”, Joke Silva breaks silence on husband’s absence on #WithChude

In June 2021, rumours stating Olu Jacobs was dead burned like fire to explain his sudden disappearance from the media. ...

Sponsor November 22, 2021

Penzaarville Africa wins Brandcom’s Outstanding Influencer Marketing Agency Award

Media and Communications Agency, Penzaarville Africa has been named the most outstanding influencer marketing agency of the year by the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail