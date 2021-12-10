Mo Abudu listed alongside Kamala Harris Oprah Winfrey, Rihanna in Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women

Nigeria media tycoon Mo Abudu has been listed by Forbes as the 98th most powerful woman in the world. Abudu was recognized by the globally renowned financial platform as a woman with profound distinction both in her sphere of influence and outside of it.

As head of the media conglomerate; Ebony-Life, Mo Abudu has been able to positively impact the lives of numerous Nigerians. Her efforts in the Nigerian entertainment industry have been beneficial to the Nigerian economy, having created thousands of opportunities for professionals within the media and entertainment sector.

Her contributions in the entertainment industry this year went well beyond the borders of West Africa. Through a number of initiatives, including the Ebony-Life Academy, she was able to sell some of the interest of the Nigerian film business to international investors.

Within the year, she struck a deal with Netflix which not only gave the streaming service rights to some of her productions, but also involved creating two original series as well as multiple Netflix-branded films. It was also announced that MC Networks (USA) partnered with Ebony-Life to produce Nigeria 2099, an afrofuturistic crime-drama created by Ebony-Life. It doesn’t end there, in November 2021, it was announced that BBC Studios signed an agreement with Ebony Life for a development deal.

Moves like these are the reasons why Forbes thought it appropriate to add her to this year’s list of prestigious, trailblazing and influential women. Coupled with the recently erected Ebony-Life Towers, and other grass root projects she’s involved in, it’s easy to see why her mention on the list is very well deserved.

The Forbes World’s 100 Most Power Women for this year was themed; Redefining the Face of Power, and like the theme suggests, the women listed were those who have had a definitively unique impact on the world around them. It is also interesting to note that Forbes took the Covid-19 pandemic into consideration as they listed women who made major contributions to the relief of the global pandemic.

The exhaustive list contained women under a number of categories including; Pandemic Frontliners, Agenda Setters, New faces of Power and more. Some of the women mentioned in the list include; Hollywood actress; Reese Witherspoon, Media Mogul; Oprah Winfrey, American Novelist and Philanthropist; MacKenzie Scott, Director General of World Bank; Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, CVS Health’s Karen Lynch and newly-minted billionaire Rihanna.