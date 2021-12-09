Games, Food, Music: Get ready for a fun experience at Vendease Games Festival

With over 200 games, 7 celebrity DJs and mouth-watering food from your favourite food brands, it’s going to be all fun at the Vendease Games Festival (#VGF2021).

Organised by leading food tech start-up, Vendease Africa, VGF2021 is set to host thousands of fun lovers on Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Landmark Beachfront, Lagos.

Known for its monthly games night which has become a regular fixture in the social calendar of millennials in Lagos, Vendease launched the games festival in 2020 to serve as the grand finale of its Game Night which has grown to become one of the most highly anticipated yearly events.

This year’s event, powered by Flutterwave, has loads of exciting activities lined up including a 7 DJ set showcasing Nigeria’s finest including DJ Consequence, Crowd Kontroller, Sigag Lauren, Maze Extreme, DJ Titanium and more. There will be over 200 games and lots of food and drinks from restaurants. Limited tickets are now available on sale at VGF2021 for ₦3,000 only.

VGF2021

VGF2021 is supported by Landmark, Josien and Trace TV as its media partner.

Vendease has continually shown its commitment to safety at events and is ensuring adherence to COVID-19 protocols at the festival. Sanitising stations will also be set up at the entrance and a face mask and vaccination cards/positive PCR test are required for admission.

If you have been looking for where to kick-start your December Fun, Vendease Games Festival is where you should plan to be.

VGF2021
