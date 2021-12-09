See Shopping Centres in Jigawa you should list for a marketing campaign

There are many ways of promoting your brand to your intended audience, but shopping centres in Jigawa allows you to create brand loyalty and attract an audience outside your purview.

The shopping experience has, indeed, changed, and people go back to shop and enjoy the scenery in the process. However, shopping centres are also hangout spots, and this is why the return rate is usually average or high when customer relationship is near perfect.

Shopping centres in Jigawa give that ultimate experience, and with a good marketing strategy, you can meet your target where they camp and shop.

See shopping centres in Jigawa:

Sky Point Grocery

Sky Point Grocery is a retail shopping centre for canned goods, baked foods, dairy products and other grocery items. Its location attracts people visiting and residents in the capital, Dutse.

Location: No 1, Dutse Alhaji Street Zone 3 Junction, Dutse.

Sahad Stores Ltd

Sahad Stores Limited is a superstore selling food items, electrical goods, fitness equipment, salon products and accessories, and more. It is quite popular, and anyone visiting the state capital may want to visit for window shopping or actual shopping. The size also gives room for impulse buying. And, buyers usually go back due to the experience.

Location: C10/C11 Sani Abacha Way, Dutse.

Adade Anayi Shopping Complex

Adade Anayi shopping complex sells groceries and clothing items. It is a famous shopping centre for students of JSIIT, which makes it popular among staff and students in the area, including visitors.

Location: Kazaure.

Takur Site Shopping Complex

Takur Site is a shopping complex populated by plazas and small and medium-sized kiosks and food stalls. It’s a one place stop for everyday grocery shopping and getting services like haircuts, manicure/pedicure.

Location: Dutse.

Al-Ihsan Shopping Mall

Al-Ihsan has two big shops that sell grocery items and all kinds of frozen fish and chicken. It is located in the state capital and sees visitors and shoppers from Dutse. The experience makes them go back and again.

Location: Dutse.

Khuabamu Monument Mall

Khuabamu Monument Mall sells grocery items as cheap as you will find in any market. It attracts people of all ages and visitors from the town and neighbouring towns.

Location: Ringim.

Dan Washa Shopping Complex

Dan Washa Shopping Complex is a shopping centre that attracts people travelling through Maigatari. It sells grocery items, house materials and clothing items.

Location: Maigatari road, Gumel.