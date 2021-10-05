Nollywood booming while African film industries could create 20m jobs – report | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Nollywood booming while African film industries could create 20m jobs – report

Film industries in Africa could quadruple in revenue to $20bn (£15bn) and create an extra 20m jobs in creative industries, according to a report about cinema on the continent. – The Guardian reports.

South African car industry fears impact as union starts strike

South Africa’s biggest metalworkers union has launched an indefinite strike, seeking pay rises and threatening to block supplies of parts to make new cars and accessories, according to industry and union officials. – Aljazeera reports.

NFF bans visitors to Eagles’ camp as more players arrive

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has warned anybody without genuine business with the Super Eagles to stay away from the team’s Eko Hotel camp. – The Guardian reports.

African filmmakers face creative restrictions – Unesco

Filmmakers in at least 47 African countries say they face restrictions on what topics they are allowed to cover in their work, according to a report published by Unesco. – The Independent Observer reports.

Kenya confirms bid for 2025 world athletics championships

Kenya on Tuesday confirmed its bid to host the 2025 athletics world championships, which if accepted, would bring the event to Africa for the first time. – Punch reports.