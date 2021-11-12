Taymesan’s Extraordinary 25th Birthday Party was the perfect blend of Fashion and Fun!

On the 16th of October 2021, Temisan Emmanuel, popularly known as Taymesan, turned 25! The party was themed #FashionKilla and it got the stars rocking in their dapper outfits at the soiree. The onscreen media personality celebrated his birthday in grand style and a festive party; Taymesan’s Extraordinary 25th, in Lagos with various celebs including Kate Henshaw, Adunni Ade, Denola Grey, Uti Nwachukwu, Bayo Oke-Lawal, Mimi Onalaja, Tricia Biz, Mc Lively, Beediesel, Bukunmi ‘Kiekie’ Adeaga-Ilori, Lilian Osifo, Pamilerin, Lily Afe, Enioluwa, Taye Arimoro, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Diane Russet, Ike Onyema, Arin Olowoporoku, Bovi, Chef Gibbs, and many more.  

Hosted by Uti Nwachukwu, the star-studded event was held at Aduke Barn in Lekki. Taymesan’s party was planned by Redbox, the set-up was fabulous and fashion-themed. His guests were treated to a delicious three-course meal. There was an overflow of cocktails provided by A Plus Drinks and Smirnoff, the official drink of the night.  

Taymesan is a graduate of the University of Lagos with a diploma in law and a degree in History and Strategic studies. Taymesan found his niche as a social media content creator through his popular skits known as TeaWithTay; a one-minute tea time video where he shares his life experiences and thoughts laced with humour on his social media platforms. The event was also coupled as a commemoration of the launch of his podcast.  (Tea With Tay Pod).  

Kiekie, Frank iTom

Taymesan is also on the verge of taking Nollywood by storm as he has been cast in notable shows, like ‘The Smart Money Woman’ series now on Netflix and Accelerate TV’s ‘Visa on Arrival’ a popular comedy series on Youtube. He has featured in productions such as Fate of Alakada, Dwindle, and is also starring in the remake of the soon-to-be-released Nollywood classic Glamour girls.

Ike Onyema, Bovi 

Taymesan has achieved more in his early years in entertainment than others achieve in a lifetime. We look forward to more exciting milestones that this talent is definitely going to bring us! 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Ado Aminu November 12, 2021

Infinix Empowers Zero X Photography Challenge Winners with Phones, Exclusive Masterclass with TY Bello and George Okoro

Infinix Mobility has concluded an exclusive photography masterclass for selected participants of its #ZeroXChallenge, an online photography competition created to inspire next generation creatives to #SeeBeyond. At the masterclass, photography experts TY Bello and George Okoro shared insights on how to get ...

Ado Aminu November 11, 2021

BEETA ARTS FESTIVAL: A Convergence of African arts debuts this November

Beeta Arts Festival is the unique new pan-African celebration organised by the Beeta Universal Arts Foundation. The festival debuts in Abuja on the ...

Ado Aminu November 11, 2021

“I was thrown out by my dad five months after giving birth”- Ada Umeh discusses early motherhood, career and the grief of losing her daughter #WithChude

If there’s is one episode of #WithChude you should not miss, it is this. On this episode, award-winning actress and ...

Ado Aminu November 11, 2021

“In Nigeria, it is as if we repress ourselves from a lot of opportunities”- Pexxie, Ebuka, others, discuss struggles, support and decision to study law

On this episode of the hustle #WithChude, Host-  Chude Jideonwo sits with six popular Nigerian lawyers- lawyer and media personality Chukwuebuka Obi-Uchendu, TV presenter ...

Editor November 8, 2021

Join the Play Big Challenge with Infinix

Share your extreme sports clip and win big! Infinix Nigeria has been making moves that set trends in the smartphone industry, and they’re definitely ...

Editor November 8, 2021

Statement from Vedic Lifecare, Lekki

On 29th October 2021, Vedic Lifecare Hospital, Lekki Phase 1 was sealed by the Health Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA). ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail