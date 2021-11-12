Taymesan’s Extraordinary 25th Birthday Party was the perfect blend of Fashion and Fun!

On the 16th of October 2021, Temisan Emmanuel, popularly known as Taymesan, turned 25! The party was themed #FashionKilla and it got the stars rocking in their dapper outfits at the soiree. The onscreen media personality celebrated his birthday in grand style and a festive party; Taymesan’s Extraordinary 25th, in Lagos with various celebs including Kate Henshaw, Adunni Ade, Denola Grey, Uti Nwachukwu, Bayo Oke-Lawal, Mimi Onalaja, Tricia Biz, Mc Lively, Beediesel, Bukunmi ‘Kiekie’ Adeaga-Ilori, Lilian Osifo, Pamilerin, Lily Afe, Enioluwa, Taye Arimoro, Daniel Etim-Effiong, Diane Russet, Ike Onyema, Arin Olowoporoku, Bovi, Chef Gibbs, and many more.

Hosted by Uti Nwachukwu, the star-studded event was held at Aduke Barn in Lekki. Taymesan’s party was planned by Redbox, the set-up was fabulous and fashion-themed. His guests were treated to a delicious three-course meal. There was an overflow of cocktails provided by A Plus Drinks and Smirnoff, the official drink of the night.

Taymesan is a graduate of the University of Lagos with a diploma in law and a degree in History and Strategic studies. Taymesan found his niche as a social media content creator through his popular skits known as TeaWithTay; a one-minute tea time video where he shares his life experiences and thoughts laced with humour on his social media platforms. The event was also coupled as a commemoration of the launch of his podcast. (Tea With Tay Pod).

Kiekie, Frank iTom

Taymesan is also on the verge of taking Nollywood by storm as he has been cast in notable shows, like ‘The Smart Money Woman’ series now on Netflix and Accelerate TV’s ‘Visa on Arrival’ a popular comedy series on Youtube. He has featured in productions such as Fate of Alakada, Dwindle, and is also starring in the remake of the soon-to-be-released Nollywood classic Glamour girls.

Ike Onyema, Bovi

Taymesan has achieved more in his early years in entertainment than others achieve in a lifetime. We look forward to more exciting milestones that this talent is definitely going to bring us!