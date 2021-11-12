Egypt to host COP27 international climate conference in 2022 -ministry | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

World Food Programme warns of high levels of malnutrition in northern Kenya

Environmental activists and World Food Programme officials in Northern Kenya say extreme droughts caused by climate change have turned what used to be a “land of plenty” into one where people are struggling for food. – africanews reports.

Egypt to host COP27 international climate conference in 2022 -ministry

Egypt will host the COP27 United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2022, the country’s environment ministry said on Thursday. – Reuters reports.

Algeria edge closer to play-off spot in African World Cup qualifying

Algeria moved a step closer to qualifying for Africa’s play-offs for the 2022 World Cup after a comfortable 4-0 win over Djibouti. – BBC reports.

Macron hosts world powers to push for stability, ensure elections in Libya

French President Emmanuel Macron hosts leaders and diplomats in Paris for an international conference on Friday aimed at ensuring Libya sticks to a plan to hold elections in December and turn a new page in its history. – France24 reports.

EU adopts energy transition similar to Osinbajo’s stance but climate activists kick

The European Union has announced that it will continue to rely on natural gas as it transitions from coal and fossil fuel as a source of energy. – Premium Times reports.