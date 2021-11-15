Thinking about a digital campaign in Ekiti? Here are 9 local digital marketers for you

For both large and small businesses, digital marketing is certainly one of the primary critical factors in the business world. Such strategies leverage brand conversations, positioning, and storytelling to attract customers by driving brand conversations on numerous digital channels. The models used to achieve this monetisation are increasingly founded on direct-to-consumer (D2C) strategies enabled by technology and characterised by more excellent choice and user control.

Over the next five years, Internet video will grow at an 11.6% CAGR, and music streaming at a 20.7% CAGR. Calculations also reveal that total internet advertising revenue in Nigeria will grow from 73 million U.S. dollars in 2018 to 133 million in 2023. Indeed, the internet has opened numerous opportunities for businesses to leverage on. Always readily staying online is one of the reasons Digital Marketing has transformed how businesses promote and market their products and services.

To thrive in a marketplace that is increasingly competitive, crowded, and slower-growth, therefore, companies are developing strategies and building capabilities to engage and monetise their most loyal and passionate users — their fans. This means they must combine compelling content with breadth and depth of distribution and then connect it all to a great user experience, where content is discoverable easily on an array of screens and at an attractive price.

For your digital marketing needs in Ekiti, find these digital marketers in Ekiti

See digital marketers in Ekiti:

Concise Information/Educational Technology

Concise Information/Educational Technology maximizes sales of products, businesses, websites and others by promoting your goods and services through social media. They plan and execute the conception, distribution, promotion, and pricing of products and services in a computerised, networked environment, such as the Internet and the World Wide Web, to facilitate exchanges and satisfy our customer demands.

GoGlobal Solutions

GoGlobal Solutions (goglobal.ng) is a digital agency located in Ekiti, set to help businesses and brands go global by leveraging digital technology. GoGlobal Solutions offers robust digital marketing services to both corporate organisations and individuals. Whether through social media, website or search engine optimisation, GoGlobal works to increase your brand’s online presence in a meaningful way.

Best Brain Services

Best Brain Services provide you with all the contents of social media marketing, which in turn, accelerates your business and earnings.

KikioTolu Business

KikioTolu Business has grown to become a reliable company, servicing clients across the country. They have positioned themselves as one of the sources of hope, both for the present and future generations. They look to service, not just the continent at large, but become a global brand in years to come.

Olastep Networks

Olastep Networks offer Brand Management, Digital Marketing and Website Development. Olastep not only promotes your goods and services, but they can also brand them for intending customers to make them unique. Promote your brand or services using Olastep’s far-reaching web-based networks drawn from every part of the country.

Cray Nigeria

Cray Nigeria Limited || CRAY NIGERIA is a consulting service that creates and manufactures products and offers dynamic creative plans for development and marketing services in organisations of all sizes and across all sectors.

Morfemtech

Morfemtech takes you and your work seriously and ensures they deliver top-notch services to serve you well enough. MORFEMTECH, an arm of the registered company named MOR-FEM NIG LTD, is both a web and offline based organisation that specialises in Website Designing, Graphics design, Bulk SMS Service, Digital Marketing, and Subscription Services.

DVK Creative Hub

DVK Creative Hub offers exquisite digital branding services with a free consultation on how to give your brand a facelift that speaks for itself.

Mejn Technologies

MEJN TECHNOLOGIES offers clients a digital service that connects traditional businesses to the advanced technology available today. As a leading digital marketer and website development agency, they have extensive experience in creating high-performance, feature-packed websites. They have a team of highly professional developers that can create the right designs that will meet your business, industry and/or vertical needs.