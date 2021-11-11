8 Digital Marketers in Ogun

We will not be over-emphasising it if we said the digital world is winning the race in competition with analogue systems – especially if you considered how digital marketing has grown over time.

Digital marketing is a significant resource for your business’ development and assists you with building up a conclusive internet based presence. 89% of advertisers say strategies, similar to Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), are effective. Also, methods like Pay-Per-Click (PPC) increase brand awareness by as much as 80 per cent.

Digital marketers help you reach people where they spend their time, where you can compete with other competitors for loyalty. Digital marketing helps you better target your ideal audience, monitor your campaigns in the process and do better the next campaign. See these digital marketers in Ogun you can employ to help with establishing an authoritative digital presence:

Helprocure Solutions

Helprocure Solutions help you triple customer growth and get digital solutions at a faster pace within your budget range. The goal is to entrust a small business (real estate, e-commerce stores, beauty industry, restaurants, etc.) with digital services, marketing and experience that have positive impacts on their revenue. Helprocure Solutions take pride in creating and delivering distinct online products that engage users, help them grow their influence and convert them into paying customers.

Location: Shop 2, King’s Palace, Monijesu B-stop, Along Adigbe Rd, Panseke.

Adlatworld

Adlatworld is an innovative ICT Company saddled with the responsibility of providing solutions in the area of information and communication technology. Adlatworld takes pride in its rich knowledge which is poured into every action they do from custom design, ICT Training, Solutions, Consultancy and outsourcing.

Location: Baruwa Street off Iyesi Rd., Iyana Iyesi, Ota, Sango.

Digital Euphoria

DigitalEuphoria is a tech-enabled digital marketing solutions provider. They create custom strategies for each of their clients based on their needs and goals. Their approach to digital marketing is centred around learning and growing with your users.

Location: Off Ayeni Avenue Prestige Estate Magada. Mowe – Ibafo.

Slink Digital

Slink Digital are that IT consultant and software development company that has collaborated with many brands to build professional apps, bots and websites for corporate and eCommerce. They increase ROI using complete business Intelligence, branding, ErP software, management systems, hosting and digital marketing.

Location: 56, 1st Floor, Omida Shopping Complex, Abeokuta.

Trio Shannel

Trio Shannel is a design agency and creative innovative organisation that mixes keen imagination with a true community approach, reliably conveying intense outcomes for our customers.

Location: Anjorin Bustop Ijoko.

Funzitech Solutions

If you are looking for the best website design, development, and marketing services to grow your business online, Funzitech exists to help you. They are a team of certified experts with over 12 years of experience in website building, development, and marketing who will walk with you all through.

Location: Km 7 Idiroko Road, Iyana Iyesi, Ota.



Acetech

Acetech is a digital marketing agency, helping businesses reach their target audience through creative, efficient and effective digital marketing strategies and tools resulting in satisfactory conversions. Acetech is made up of creative, talented, agile, and devoted young people with a strong cohesive work bond.

Location: 20, Harmony Estate Off Alabata Road, Camp Abeokuta.

Bluespectra

Bluespectra is a full-service digital marketing and software development company. Their services include Web Designs and Development, Online marketing services, Online media sales, Mobile Marketing, Email Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Digital Strategy, Consulting.

Location: Prohub, Suite 204 No 38 Salawu Olabode Avenue, Ewang Road, Idi-Aba.