Tourism represents a unique area of activity, a segment of essential importance in the economic and social life of many societies in the world. It adds a significant number to every country’s GDP and sells a country’s cultural and environmental heritage likely more than any other industry.

Tourism is also a means for cultures to mix, understand themselves, and co-exist. We listed these tourist centres in Ogun marketing teams could consider in their campaigns.

See also: 10 tertiary institutions in Ogun to market your brand

See 10 tourist centres in Ogun:

Birikisu Sungbo Shrine June 12 Cultural Centre Lisabi Sacred Forest National Museum Sungbo’s Eredo Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library National Gallery of Art Mariam Babangida Park Adire Mall Osuuru water spring

Birikisu Sungbo Shrine

Location: Oke Eri near Ijebu Ode, off the Ijebu-Ode/Ibadan Road

The Birikisu Sungbo Shrine is a popular tourist destination located in Oke Eri in the Ijebu Ode LGA. The shrine is believed to be the burial site of the Queen of Sheba, one of the concubines of King Solomon. Legend has it that the Queen of Sheba, an Arabian princess, migrated to Oke Eri in her old age where she died and was buried. This site is also a worship centre as it is believed the ‘Queen of Sheba’ had supernatural powers which she displayed before she died.

June 12 Cultural Centre

Location: Close to Kuto bus stop, nearby Park Inn by Radisson Hotel, Kuto, Abeokuta

Built to commemorate the June 12 annulled elections of 1993, this rehabilitated cultural centre has a swimming pool, convention centre, an amusement park, and a cinema. It is a beautiful and impressive hub used for local cultural performances and shows, conferences, and events. Painted with the Ogun colours, it blends the cultural richness and tradition that Ogun is known for with modern technology and design.

Lisabi Sacred Forest

Location: Oba Village, Obafemi/Owode Local Government

Lisabi Sacred Forest is notable as the burial place of the great warrior Lisabi the hero of the Egba people. Lisabi festival is usually held annually by the Egba people in remembrance of Lisabi Agbongbo Akala. Lisabi, an Egba warrior, is venerated for his heroic exploits during those turbulent days of inter-tribal wars and he is thus identified by all Egba people as the strength of their togetherness.

National Museum, Abeokuta

National Museum Abeokuta is notable as a historical site for relics and records that celebrate the rich history of the Egba people. The National Museum provides a wide collection of artefacts such as cultural, historical and artistic objects that highlights significant information about Egbaland. There are gift shops with buildings where artefacts, bangles, crafts, magazines, books and souvenirs are sold at affordable prices.

Sungbo’s Eredo

Location: Oke Eri near Ijebu Ode, off the Ijebu-Ode/Ibadan Road.

Sungbo’s Eredo is a system of defensive walls and ditches located to the southwest of the Yoruba town of Ijebu Ode in Ogun. It was built in 800-1000 AD in honour of the Ijebu noblewoman Oloye Bilikisu Sungbo. Legends of the contemporary Ijebu people link the Eredo to a fabled wealthy and childless widow named Bilikisu Sungbo. Some have connected Bilikisu Sungbo with the legend of the Queen of Sheba, a figure who is mentioned in both the Bible and Quran. Pilgrims of Christian, Muslim and traditional African religions annually walk to this holy site in tribute to her.

Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library

Location: Presidential Bouleva road, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

The Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) was established to demonstrate and deepen democracy. One essential aspect of democracy is a developed and engaged citizenry. The Presidential Library aims to enhance transparency and accountability and ensure that policy choices are better understood. OOPL serves as an inspiration for many people on the importance, values and rewards of leadership through servitude. OOPL contains a vast wealth of knowledge and experiences.

National Gallery of Art, Abeokuta

Location: Simeon Adebo Library, Presidential Boulevard Kuto, Abeokuta

The National Gallery of Art serves as a repository for Nigeria’s creative spirit and to promote the appreciation of Nigeria’s art with a state branch in Abeokuta with visions of becoming a world-class gallery and a global tourists destination.

Mariam Babangida Park

Location: IBB Boulevard, By Kuto Roundabout, Abeokuta

This is a popular park located opposite the Kuto Market and bus park. Named after the wife of the former president Ibrahim Babangida, whom the boulevard is named after, the park is used for a variety of events and businesses.

Adire Mall

Location: Osoba Adire/Kampala International Market, Asero, Abeokuta

Home to the makers of popular adire materials, the Adire Mall is a state-of-the-art market in Abeokuta. This market is the largest Adire market in Africa. Adire is not just another form of clothing, Adire is part of the Yoruba culture and tradition – art and culture that has been passed on from generation to generation. It has become a major source of fashion clothing and a source of employment in the city.

Osuuru Water Spring

Location: Imeko

The Osuuru spring is situated at Imeko town, Imeko/Afon local government area. The spring provides an aesthetic that highlights the beauty of natural elements. The spring flows down a rocky hill unto a flat space and down a valley.