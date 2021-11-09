10 tertiary institutions in Ogun to market your brand

Students of tertiary institutions have always shown that once they fall in love with a brand, they will support it for many years after. That’s why developing brand loyalty with these students is arguably the best way to see your marketing efforts achieve long-term results. Also, remember that they are a large share of the entire youth population.

Just like the rest of us, students of tertiary institutions love the word “free.” So, start from there. If your actual product is affordable to produce, give away free samples. A sample gives students the chance to try your product and decide if it’s something they want more of.

To keep your name on the lips of these students, you can enlist student ambassadors as influencers. Because, even if your hired marketing team makes a good impression during an on-campus marketing campaign, they can easily be forgotten the very next day.

Advertising to students of tertiary institutions effectively requires a multi-faceted approach. Brands need to have a heavy influence on these students both on- and off-campus in the digital realm, where these students spend a lot of time every day.

See tertiary institutions in Ogun where you can take your campaign to:

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro Moshood Abiola Polytechnic Tai Solarin University of Education Federal College Of Education, Osiele Covenant University Olabisi Onabanjo University Redeemer’s University Bells University of Technology Babcock University

Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta

The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Ogun (FUNAAB), was established on January 1, 1988, by the Federal Government when four Universities of Technology, earlier merged in 1984, were demerged. This led to the creation of the first two Universities of Agriculture in Abeokuta and Makurdi. The distinguishing feature of UNAAB’s mandate is its tripodal nature, comprising teaching, research and extension functions. UNAAB has about 19,273 students and is ranked 12th by UniRank 2021.

Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro

Just Ilaro, as it is called, is quite popular in Southwest Nigeria, owing to the number of seasoned graduates it has produced since its inception. The Polytechnic opened to students on November 15, 1979, on a temporary site provided by its host community, the ancient town of Ilaro, Ogun. The philosophy of the Polytechnic is reflected in its motto Technology Towards Development, which is pursued through the provision of courses of instruction, training and research in Technology, Applied Science, Commerce, Management and other fields of study. FPI is ranked 2nd by Webometrics and holds about 10,000 students.

Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta

The establishment of Moshood Abiola (formerly Ogun State) Polytechnic was necessitated by the Federal Government white paper on National Policy on Education, which declared that: technical education forms the basis of technological development and as such, a greater proportion of educational expenditure would continually be devoted to technical education by government, both at the Federal and State levels. The Polytechnic has a pride of place as one of the frontline tertiary institutions in the country today. MAPOLY has about 20,000 students and is ranked 9th by Webometrics.

Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode

The title of the welcome address by the Vice-Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), reads PLACING TASUED ON A WORLD MAP: A TASK THAT MUST BE DONE. And now, TASUED has become a global reference point for the ongoing quest in rebranding the education sector in Nigeria. The university, has over the years, been noted for churning out graduates who have always excelled in all fields of human endeavours. This is why students choose TASUED when they register for their UTME exams. TASUED has about 12,000 students.

Federal College of Education, Osiele

The Mission of the College is to offer an all-round total quality teaching, research and public service for the production of highly motivated and skilled teachers for primary school and junior secondary school and ultimately senior secondary schools in Nigeria. FCE was established in 1976 as the Federal Advanced Teachers College and provides three-year full-time and five-year sandwich courses respectively leading to the award of the Nigeria Certificate in Education [NCE]. FCE has over 5,000 students.

Covenant University, Ota

Covenant University is a private Pentecostal Christian University, and one of the leading universities in Africa. It drives a vision to raise a new generation of leaders and reinstate the black race’s dignity. The University prioritizes cutting-edge learning to make the Total Man. The webometric ranking named Covenant University the best Private University in Nigeria in its 2021 ranking and the second-best university overall.

Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye

The Ogun State University was established in 1982 to lead in the identification of the state’s problems and also proffer solutions for them. Today, the University is operating in all its annexes, with over 95% of its academic programmes accredited by NUC. Ogun State University, now Olabisi Onabanjo University has continued to produce high-quality manpower that leads in the identification of global problems and proffering solutions to them. OOU has about 50,000 students.

Redeemer’s University, Mowe

The management of Redeemer’s University focuses on producing graduates who can stand on their own and adapt to the ever-changing situations in our dynamic society. The university nurtures the spirit of entrepreneurship so that its graduates would be in a position to create more jobs. The vision of the University is to be the foremost institution for producing graduates who combine academic excellence in the practice of their profession with God-fearing attributes.

Bells University of Technology, Ota

Bells University of Technology (BELLSTECH) is the first private university of technology in Nigeria. The University has a vision of being a world-renowned University committed to the development and transformation of society through the development and transformation of society through environmentally friendly technology and other innovations. The curriculum of BELLSTECH emphasizes self-reliance and nurturing of entrepreneurial skills necessary for the development of the individual and the nation in general. BELLSTECH has approximately 2,000 students.

Babcock University, Ilisan Remo

Babcock University (BU) actually began on September 17, 1959, as Adventist College of West Africa (ACWA), as a senior college for training church workers from the West African sub-region. Being a pioneer private University in Nigeria since 1999, Babcock has continued its legacy of upholding cutting-edge excellence in education. Babcock now has a postgraduate school that took off in the third quarter of 2010 and a medical school which took off in January 2012. Babcock has about 6,000 students.