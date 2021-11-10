Almost 4,000 people displaced by tidal surge in Ghana | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Family of slain Kenyan woman sues UK army to demand answers

The family of a young Kenyan mother allegedly murdered by a British soldier almost a decade ago is planning to sue the army to demand answers over her death, their lawyers said on Wednesday. – Today reports.

Chinese traditional medicine growth in Africa threatens wildlife

The Beijing-backed expansion of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) in many African countries risks fuelling the illegal wildlife trade and threatens the future of some of the world’s most endangered species, a new report has warned. – Aljazeera reports.

UN says Ethiopia detains 72 World Food Programme drivers in war-hit north

The United Nations said Wednesday that Ethiopia had detained 72 drivers working for the World Food Programme (WFP) in the country’s conflict-torn north. – France24 reports.

Almost 4,000 people displaced by tidal surge in Ghana

Almost 4,000 people on Ghana’s coast were still displaced on Wednesday after a weekend tidal surge swept through more than 500 houses in the Volta region. – The Guardian NG reports.

2022 World Cup: Who needs to do what to reach Africa’s play-off places

The second stage of African qualifying for next year’s World Cup reaches its culmination over the next week, with games taking place between Thursday and next Tuesday. – BBC Sport reports.