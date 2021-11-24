Scientists warn of new Covid variant with high number of mutations | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across the African continent, these are the 5 stories you may have missed out on:

Scientists warn of new Covid variant with high number of mutations

Scientists have said a new Covid variant that carries an “extremely high number” of mutations may drive further waves of disease by evading the body’s defences. – The Guardian reports.

Libya election committee rejects Gaddafi’s son Saif as presidential candidate

Libya’s election commission said on Wednesday that Saif al-Islam Gaddafi, the son of the former ruler and a major candidate in December’s planned presidential election, was ineligible to run, compounding the turmoil surrounding the vote. – France24 reports.

Prince William derided over Africa population growth remarks

The United Kingdom’s Prince William has been told to “mind his own business” by critics after suggesting that population growth is endangering wildlife in Africa. – Aljazeera reports.

Ethiopian leader heads to war’s front lines as Olympians join the military

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has gone to direct the war from the front lines, state-affiliated media reported on Wednesday, as two Olympian athletes announced they were enlisting in the military. – CNN reports.

French military convoy to finally gain access in Burkina Faso

The government of Burkina Faso said on Wednesday that it is “working” on getting a French military convoy that has been prevented by protesters for nearly a week to reach its “final destination”, Mali via Niger. – africanews reports.