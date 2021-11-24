10 Secondary Schools in Abuja for your brand activation

Your brand is under a new microscope. And if you were planning on things going back to “pre-pandemic normal” — it’s time to scrap those plans. Things aren’t going to go back to “normal.” There is a new normal. The marketing and communications strategies that used to work for your brand might not work in 2021 and beyond because the landscape has completely changed.

So, if you were used to going to only markets and malls for activations and simple campaigns, you may want to expand your reach to schools. In fact, the population of schools, consisting mostly of teenagers are the audience you may want to target, knowing, apart from themselves, they are known to have the capacity to influence their older ones and parents.

With the right strategy, considering the new normal atmosphere, you will get these teenagers who may eventually become loyal customers. It is for this that we listed these secondary schools in Abuja.

See Secondary Schools in Abuja:

Loyola Jesuit College Great Heights Academy Centagon International School Premier International School Nigerian Tulip International College Baptist High School Kingsville Schools Premiere Academy The Regent College New Capital School

Loyola Jesuit College

Loyola Jesuit College (LJC) is part of the worldwide family of Jesuit schools run by the Society of Jesus in Abuja, Nigeria in Africa. With them, it shares a common vision and philosophy derived from the writings of the founder of the Jesuits, St. Ignatius of Loyola. Although all Jesuit schools are linked in that they draw from the same educational philosophies, each school is unique in the way that it adapts to its particular circumstances. The Mission Statement are an attempt to be both authentically Jesuit and relevant to Nigerian society. Loyola Jesuit College is a co-educational boarding secondary school in the Jesuit tradition.

Great Heights Academy

Great Heights Academy is an Islamic institution comprising of Nursery, Primary and Girls boarding Secondary School. The mission is to be the best private school in Nigeria providing the highest possible standards of Western and Islamic education, together with good moral background capable of giving children opportunities for self-actualisation and a solid foundation for life in this world and the hereafter.

Centagon International School

The Centagon International School (TCIS) is located in Abuja and is a private school serving grades Pre–Kindergarten through Secondary School graduation levels. The School officially admitted its first batch of students to commence academic activities in September 2010, giving students great opportunities to grow, as well as discover their unique gifts and academic talent. TCIS aims to build and maintain a culture of academic excellence, integrity, and citizenship.

Premier International School

Premier International School is committed to providing quality education and instilling moral values in an inclusive environment to produce learners that have global perspectives with local relevance. To be the leading, global educational institution of African origin. The Principal says, “we renew our commitment to providing a supportive and inspiring learning environment, where young people from across the world will be happy to come, learn and realise their full potential.”

Nigerian Tulip International College

Nigerian Tulip International College (NTIC) was founded in 1998 in Wuse 2. NTIC has been embraced by different sections of society from every state of the country. Within a short period, the school grew to 16 branches from Nursery 1 to senior secondary schools in Abuja, Kaduna, Yobe, Kano, Ogun, and Lagos. Among these branches, there are 5 nursery and primary schools, 5 boys and 5 girls secondary sections, which operate as boarding schools while there are two co-education day schools in Abuja and Lagos. NTIC is committed to meeting the diverse needs of students from different cultural backgrounds by offering a Nigerian curriculum and preparing the students for WAEC, NECO, JAMB, TOEFL, IELTS, SAT and IGCSE in Day and Boarding schools.

Baptist High School

Baptist High School Abuja is a co-educational boarding school, established by the First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja, in response to the educational needs of the FCT and its environs. In recognition of the necessity for educational development within Abuja and the need to inculcate sound doctrine in children, the right moral and spiritual values, the First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja, decided to establish Baptist High School for the attainment of high academic and moral discipline and to further the cause of evangelism through education in the Federal Capital Territory specifically and in the country at large.

Kingsville Schools

The vision at Kingsville Schools is to provide qualitative and functional education to all our present and prospective students irrespective of nationality, religion or tribe, using state of the art technology. Kingsville aims to create a dynamic, favourable and conducive environment for learning, to produce intelligent, enlightened and highly socialised scholars, who are fit to pursue higher education and become effective, integrated and productive members of society.

Premiere Academy

Premiere Academy is a secondary school with excellent boarding provision, where personal development, community service, teamwork and leadership are all important aspects of growing and inspiring confident caring international citizens. The purpose is to ensure that Premiere Academy students have the skills and qualifications to compete with the best, the resilience to thrive under pressure and the attitude to capitalise on the opportunity that lies before them.

The Regent College

The Regent College Abuja is a sixth form institution of further education, offering a range of carefully crafted courses that meet the standards of international universities in the UK, USA, Canada, Dubai, Europe, Australia and the Caribbean. The Regent College develops self-managing leaders who assume lifelong responsibility for continuous academic and personal growth and impact the socio-economic development of others in their community.

New Capital School

New Capital School prides itself as one of the oldest educational institutions in the capital city. New Capital School offers a first-class, all-round education and is renowned for traditional values, small class sizes, high academic standards, unrivalled sporting facilities and excellence in art, sport and music. A welcoming family atmosphere is central to school life at New Capital School and parents often comment on the happy, smiling faces which greet them; our children enjoy coming to and being at school.