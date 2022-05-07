Infinix Hot12 and Free Fire: A Fast and Fun Experience Reloaded

Infinix has continued to provide smartphones with progressive technology, stylish design and next-level entertainment. The partnership with Garena Free Fire and Infinix that kicked off towards the tail end of last year brought Infinix fans and Garena Free Fire fans alike together, offering them rewards for doing what they love. The fast and fun vibe of the Garena Free Fire blends perfectly with the tale of a fast and fun experience using the Hot series.

Living in the moment is everything with the awesomeness the Hot 12 has to offer, but it cannot be complete without the Free Fire.

The Helio G85 excellent gaming processor packaged in a flat-edge durable design makes the gaming experience too smooth for you to miss out on all the intense action. And the fun never stops with more power in the 5000mAh battery and its 18W quick charge ensuring long-lasting fun.

Hot 12 is coming in hot with a gaming master tournament with free fire similar to the gaming competition of last year. Only this time, the experience is better and the stakes are higher. The gaming tournament will kick off at Infinix studio, and then the finals will hold as a grand tournament gaming event at Silverbird. The winner will be rewarded with a N400,000 cash prize.

Get set to enter a whole new in-game world of freefire action and excitement on your #FastandFunWithInfinixHot12 smartphone. Now you can battle in style with the Hot12 in a room full of game enthusiasts like yourself and the chance to win 400k cash!

If this tickles your fancy, stay glued to @infinixnigeria on Instagram and Facebook for more updates.

