AMVCA8: ‘Eight Days of Magic’ begins today

The eight-day line-up of events for the eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) begins today with the Opening Night Gala.

The event formally flags off the series of activities preceding the Award Night on Saturday, May 14.

Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels, MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, said this year’s edition of the AMVCAs is focused on shining the light on the many aspects that make the African film and television industry.

Also scheduled for the week are curated events such as the AMVCA Runway Show on Sunday, and Young Filmmakers’ Day, featuring movie screenings and panel discussions by students of the MultiChoice Talent Factory Academy, on Monday.

Next on the schedule is Africa Magic Content Market Workshop on Tuesday, followed by Digital Content Creator’s Brunch on Wednesday. The Culture and Food Festival Day is slated for Thursday, while AMVCA Nominees Gala will hold on Friday.

Hailed as the premium awards for filmmakers in Africa, the AMVCAs have recognised and celebrated outstanding achievements in the African film and TV industry both in front and behind the cameras.

The glamorous awards show will air live on May 14 on Africa Magic channels on DStv and GOtv, from 4 pm WAT.

For more information, visit www.africamagic.tv/AMVCA and follow all official handles of Africa Magic on TwitterFacebook and Instagram.

The eighth edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards is brought by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and is proudly sponsored by Amstel Malta.

