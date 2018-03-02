[The Injustice Blog] Akeredolu and his 17th Century classrooms

The best way to keep memory alive is through pictures, in the same vein the best way to pass a message without a pen and paper is through pictures.Every 21st century media user understands even more that the internet never forgets, and as such takes twice as much scrutiny when they put a picture out into the world, whether it be for an international press release or their personal Instagram. Nigerian politicians like Akeredolu however, don’t seem to understand this basic principle and without fail, put their foots in their mouths.

The media handlers for the Ondo state Governor Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu’s public persona are yet to learn all these prerequisites and their incompetence has helped expose the level of rot in the state’s education sector. During the celebration of his one year anniversary as the state Governor, Akeredolu launched the Ondo state school feeding program in one of the state owned primary schools with his aides and political friends.

The picture from the event was however disappointing and totally unexpected of a school in the 21st century. As seen in the pictures, the Governor and two students sat on decrepit wooden chairs that were literally falling apart. We couldn’t also help but notice the faded ‘SUBEB 2006’ tags painted on the chairs which shows the furniture has been the same for the past twelve years without any upgrade by successive administration including the present one.

The classroom which should be painted in bright colours and should have at least decent furniture considering this is at most a primary class. This is definitely not how a 21st century classroom should appear not even in a state like Ondo that has produced a lot of intellectuals.

The furniture provided for the students is not comfortable enough for learning due to the size, quality and structure. A standard furniture for primary school pupils must consist of a table, chair and the table must have a space for the pupils to keep their bags and books. The class needs repainting to say the least, it won’t be too much if the state government can embark on total renovation of all primary schools in the state to meet the 21st century standard.

The over 100m earmarked for the purchase of official vehicles for state legislative members will do a lot if channeled towards addressing this challenge.