IPOB members already printed passports, currencies – Presidency

Garba Shehu, Special Adviser to the President Muhammadu Buhari has said the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has already printed passports and currencies for Biafra.

Shehu said this on Thursday, when he featured on a programme on Channels TV.

What happened:

A Federal High Court declared IPOB a terrorist group after clashing with soldiers in the South-East.

What he said:

IPOB almost plunged Nigeria into crisis.

Kanu rejected every means of reconciliation.

“Initially, it was clear that Kanu shut himself out of the reconciliation process (before talks with south-east governors began),” he said.

“In the run-up of these processes, the governors of the states in the region had put up a forum, IPOB said no, thank you, we are not interested. Senators set up a delegation and they (still) said no.

IPOB members had already declared a territory, printed passports and currencies. They had made an open threat to seize neighbouring states, they are attacking people illegally and they are taxing money by force, so what else do you need to act upon?”