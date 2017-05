by Omoleye Omoruyi

A Facebook live stream from the venue of the Indigenous People of Biafra Women’s (IPOB) Conference in Abiriba, Abia State, shows women going topless.

The motivation for the move is as a result of the allegation that officers of the Nigerian army stormed the venue of the conference in Abiriba, assaulting and arresting their young ladies and mothers.

Only screenshots of the video are provided, because of the graphic nature.