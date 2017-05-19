Omoni Oboli appears in court over ‘Okafor’s Law’ controversy

by Azeez Adeniyi

Nollywood actress, Omoni Oboli was recently involved in a controversy over her new movie ‘Okafor’s Law’.

A scriptwriter, Jude Idada had claimed he wrote the movie and had a court injunction prevent her from screening the movie at the cinemas.

The injunction was later removed and the movie made its way to the cinemas, where it has since been recording success.

The case between the actress and Raconteur Productions was heard by Justice Buba of the Federal High Cout Lagos on Wednesday.

The claimant ‘Raconteur Productions LTD’ had subpoenaed the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to tender documents and testify in court.

The NFVCB was represented by one of its Censorship Officers, Mrs Obasi who produced documents submitted to the NFVCB by the 3rd Defendant, FilmOne Ltd for purposes of obtaining the license to market and distribute Omoni Oboli’s movie, Okafor’s Law.

Omoni Oboli’s NFVCB receipt was tendered and admitted as exhibit in Court which shows that she registered and obtained the license to censor and produce the movie, Okafor’s Law as far back as 2014.

Obasi tendered license to market and distribute the movie which was filed by the distribution company FilmOne in March 2017.

The case has now been adjourned to Tuesday June 13, as the movie has continued to show in cinemas across the country.