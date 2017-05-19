Africa Communications Week: How do narratives about Africa impact the development of the continent?

The Lagos edition of the 1st annual Africa Communications Week hosted by IE Business School and The BBC Company will take place on May 25, 2017, at the Oriental Hotel Victoria Island Lagos. Africa Communications Week in partnership with the World Communication Forum aims to convene communications leaders from various backgrounds across the world, to ensure the most authoritative and comprehensive metrics to assess the role of communications in Africa’s development.

Powered by a virtual international team of multi-talented communications professionals who share a vision for transformative change in Africa through strategic communications, Africa Communications Week’s key objective is to encourage and engage communication professionals across the board to critically assess the role of the communication industry in Africa’s development.

“The continent is at a major turning point in its history. In order to harness the massive potential in human and economic resources for the future, we will have to turn inwards and engage in dialogue and nation building. The communications profession on the continent is well suited to this role,” explains ACW co-founder Eniola Harrison. ACW is open to all communications professionals with an expertise/interest in Africa, from African countries and across the globe.

Each year around Africa Day, a series of conferences and events will be organised by communications professionals and organisations in Africa and across the world to encourage Africa-focused communications professionals to connect, engage and reflect on the role of communications in Africa’s development. The Lagos edition of the event will feature a panel discussion on the Role of Communicators in Africa’s Development facilitated by Tomilayo Aluko, Principal Consultant, and The BBCCompany. IE Business School Professor Carlotta Garcia Abril will give a presentation on how narratives can be changed by social media.

ACW also promotes knowledge and professional development by hosting informative webinars and masterclasses as well as providing practical tools on how Africa-focused communicators can begin to advance more realistic narratives about Africa.

IE Business School shapes leaders with global vision, an entrepreneurial mindset and a humanistic approach to drive innovation and change in organisations.

The Boutique Brand Communication Company is a professional brand research, strategy and communication company that uses research to creatively unlock the power of your brand’s unique selling proposition.

www.africacommunicationsweek.com