Osinbajo’ll sign the budget – Ita Enang retracts statement

by Omoleye Omoruyi

Special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on national assembly matters, Ita Enang, says Acting President Yemi Osinbajo “is now the president here” to assent the 2017 budget.

Speaking to state house correspondents after the delivery of the 2017 budget to Osinbajo on Friday, Enang said Osinbajo would sign the 2017 budget.

“The budget as passed by the National Assembly has just been transmitted to the Acting President. I just delivered it,” he said.

“Let me use this opportunity to clarify an issue. The Acting President has the power to assent to the budget and he will assent to it when the processes are completed.

[Read Also:] Buhari will assent 2017 budget before transmitting it to Osinbajo – presidential aide

“The Acting President has the power to assent to the budget. In February, he assented to 7 or 8 bills. Those that he didn’t agree with, he wrote the Senate and House of Representatives that he had withheld his assent from them.”

“He has the power of the president to assent to it. But the assent to the Appropriation Bill will be after the completion of the standard operation process.

“The bill has 30 days within which it will be assented to but the process can be completed within two or three days. So, it is not possible to say it will be assented to in so, so and so day or in two or three days.

“It’s upon the completion of the process that it will be assented to by the president and the president here now is the acting president.”