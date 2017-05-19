[The Alausa Blog]: Ambode commissions rehabilitation of inner roads in Epe LGA #LagosAt50

Lagos State Governor, Akinwumi Ambode commissioned the rehabilitated inner roads in the Epe Local Government Area Friday as part of the ongoing LagosAt50 celebrations.

Ambode said Lagos state planned to open up Epe town to local and international investors who would be keen to take advantage of the ongoing transformation of Ibeju-Lekki axis.The Epe Marina project, which is at the settlement stage, when completed, will turn Epe into a world class destination for tourists and adventure seekers.

The Governor commisioned these roads reconstructed and upgraded under the Epe Phase 1 Project;

Lagos Road (Oke Osho/T. Junction/Aiyetoro Roundabout)

Professor Agbalajobi (Aiyetoro Garage/Ita Marun-Ottin)

Oloja Estate (Bature/Otunba Adeniyi/Omotayo/Uthman Mustapha/Adekunle Rahman)

These roads fall within the first phase of the infrastructural renewal and development plan for Epe. In addition to the completion of ongoing road expansion projects within Epe and its environs, the government commenced the Phase II of this project from Oke-Oso-Araga-Poka and Epe-Poka-Mojoda road while the proposed Phase III will go from Mojoda to Ijebu-Ode junction with the collaboration of Ogun State government.

“We are optimistic that the future prosperity of Lagos State is secured. The development of the East-West wings of the State is our sure bet to prosperity. Our government is very grateful to Lagosians for their prayers and support particularly in the discharge of their civic responsibility through payment of taxes. It is my belief therefore, that we will continue to enjoy your unflinching support as ;we work together in transforming our State to the “Lagos of Our Dream.”

He ended by saying , “As we celebrate 50years of our dear State, there is no better way to say thank you to all the good people of Epe division than the provision of economic infrastructure that will help make the communities liveable and viable.”