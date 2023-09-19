Islamic Group Expresses Displeasure at President Tinubu for Running a Christian Government | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Federal Government Reopens MMIA Terminal 1 To Ease Flight Disruption

The Federal Government meets with NLC over Looming Indefinite Strike

Islamic Group Expresses Displeasure at President Tinubu for Running a Christian Government

Air Peace Announces Expansion of International Routes in Partnership With Jeddah Flights

Peter Obi and Atiku’s Appeals Raise Concerns Over Ongoing Supreme Court Cases

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Federal Government Reopens MMIA Terminal 1 To Ease Flight Disruption

The Federal Government of Nigeria has decided to reopen the Wing of the old terminal at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) to avoid any further flight disruptions and boost the efficiency of flights.

This decision was due to the complaints of the travellers and airlines who have had difficulty operating efficiently since the relocation of the foreign airlines from the international terminal.

On Monday, 18, the Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, announced the reopening of the old terminal in a statement.

“This is to inform the travelling public that the Hon. Minister of Aviation, Mr Festus Keyamo, has graciously allowed the use of the D Wing of the Old Murtala Muhammed International Terminal to complement the New International Terminal to ease the facilitation of passengers through the airport.” the statement reads.

The pressure for complete relocation to the new terminal was due to the fire outbreak in the baggage hall of the MMIA, which forced all staff to evacuate passengers from the building.

More Info on the Meeting Between FG and NLC over Looming Indefinite Strike

The Federal Government requested a meeting with the leadership of the National Labour Congress (NLC) to discuss how both parties could come to an amicable solution and erase all talks of going on indefinite strike.

The NLC had earlier warned that it would go on an indefinite industrial strike after its two-day warning strike due to the hike in fuel prices since the fuel subsidy removal and the rise in inflation since the government made such rules.

The meeting was held on Monday, 18, by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong. However, reports reveal that it barely discussed ways to eradicate the people’s sufferings, which has been communicated by their desire to go on strike.

Minister Lalong explained that although the FG could not immediately address the issues brought forward by the NLC, most of their concerns would be addressed.

“I fully acknowledge and appreciate the invaluable role the NLC plays in championing the rights and welfare of our workers,” the Minister said.

He asked that they recognise the financial reality of the country and hoped that the NLC’s request maintain a balance that would promote the country’s economic development.

Together, let us explore innovative approaches, reimagining strategies that enhance working conditions and worker benefits while nurturing a robust economy,” he said.

Islamic Group Expresses Displeasure at President Tinubu for Running a Christian Government

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has admitted it was surprised to see President Bola Tinubu ruling in a method considered Christian-based since his assumption of office in May 2023.

The Islamic group released a statement aimed at the president on September 18, stating that the president was ruling in a manner that only favoured the Yoruba-speaking Christians with his political appointments.

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the Director of MURIC, criticised the president for ignoring capable Muslims who are also competent for positions in public office under his administration.

We are shocked to our marrow that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been appointing Christians and Yorubas mainly to critical positions since the inception of this administration at the expense of Muslims,” the statement reads.

He claimed that five out of eight appointed security chiefs were Christians, and the Ministerial positions have been no different.

“All five key appointments made by President Tinubu to revive the economy were given to Christians and Yorubas mainly […] many competent Muslims who campaigned and voted for Muslim-Muslim ticket during the presidential election were ignored,” the statement argued.

Air Peace Announces Expansion of International Routes in Partnership With Jeddah Flights

The Nigerian airline Air Peace has finalised plans to begin flights from Lagos and Kano to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia on October 31, 2023.

Announcing this in discussion with Kano travel agents, Lagos-Jeddah and Kano-Jeddah flights would operate three days a week.

Ayodeji Adeyemi, the airline’s Ground Operations Manager representing Chief Operating Officer Oluwatoyin Olajide, disclosed that these flights would be direct when using the Boeing 777.

We promise direct connectivity, which is evident in our international route network. We offer direct flights at affordable fares,” Ayodeji said.

Peter Obi and Atiku’s Appeals Raise Concerns Over Ongoing Supreme Court Cases

Senior lawyers have voiced their thoughts about the ongoing cases in the Supreme Court, claiming that these cases would cause a delay in the 60 days within which a presidential election appeal is to last.

This delay is owed to the scarcity of justices at the Supreme Court due to the non-replacement of retired lawyers. The Supreme Court is Constitutionally permitted to have 21 justices. However, there are currently 11 justices.

Since the disappointment of the ruling at the PEPT, the presidential candidates, Atiku of PDP and Peter Obi of LP, have chosen to take their appeals to the highest court in the nation, where they now have tomorrow, September 20, as the deadline to submit their requests to the Supreme Court since the September 6 judgement at the Tribunal.

In June, the National Judicial Council (NJC) announced ten slots open at the Supreme Court as it encouraged the application of interested candidates.

According to a senior court member, 11 candidates are currently being reviewed, and by the end of the screening, the NJC will recommend these candidates to the President.