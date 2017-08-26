Those issuing quit notices are backed by leaders in their region – Balarabe Musa

Former Kaduna State governor, Balarabe Musa has said saboteurs were behind quit notices being issued by different groups in the country.

He was reacting to rejection of the withdrawal of the quit notice given to Igbos to leave the north and a fresh quit notice given to Yoruba and Hausa persons resident in the Niger Delta.

While speaking on Saturday, Musa said the aim of such saboteurs was promote hatred in the country.

“The quit notices are designed to escalate tension in the country and promote disaffection among citizens.

“Clearly, the issuers of such notices are irresponsible groups being backed by some people in their respective regions to issue the notices.

“Such backers are saboteurs ready to undermine the unity of the country for their own parochial ethnic and political interests.

“It is sad that issuance of quit notices to Nigerians resident in other states is now the order of the day.

“The development threatens the unity of the country and the peaceful coexistence of all citizens.

“The groups issuing the threats are not doing that alone. They are actually acting scripts by some people in their regions who are supposed to be leaders.

“These backers are saboteurs who are bent on undermining the unity of the country for their personal and parochial interests,” he said.

On the rejection of quit notice withdrawal by IPOB, Musa said IPOB could not force Igbos, who had chosen to live in the North, to leave by October 1.

“All these groups issuing quit notices and threats do not have the powers to do anything.

“They only create tension in the polity and threaten the peace of the country.

“They can’t tell people where to live. They are nonentities who are just claiming an influence they do not have,” he said.