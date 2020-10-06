itel picks New Brand Slogan, ‘Enjoy Better Life’, unveils S16 Series

itel Mobile, the foremost customer-centric brand has today presented her new brand direction and slogan, ‘Enjoy Better Life’ at a grand virtual launch event in Lagos. The event also heralded the introduction of the S16 series, the brand’s latest selfie series and a batch of new products – itel TVs and smart accessories to product line.

Enjoy Better Life is a product of painstaking consumer research conducted in 2019 across African markets, including Nigeria, where itel Mobile has established presence for about 13 years. The research provided fresh insights on serving consumers better in markets across Africa.

From the insights, demands for electronic products – TV, TWS earbuds and smart band ranked as the most important concern. The brand subsequently made use of the insights to design electronic products with user-friendly features and specifications.

Commenting on the new brand direction and products, Marketing Manager (West Africa 1), itel Mobile,

Oke Umurhohwo said: “The Enjoy Better Life slogan expresses our commitment to listening to consumers and meeting their most pressing needs with value-driven offerings. Enjoy Better Life is an open invitation to everyone for an amazing user experience with the new category of products.

“The S16 series, itel TV, TWS earbuds and smart bands come with customized features and they are affordable. With the products, our consumers are getting convenience, comfort and a better life filled with love and happiness.”

AI Selfies for Everyone – S16 and S16 Pro

Features on the S16 series help users up their selfie game. The Triple Rear Camera setup consists of an 8MP main camera, 2MP Macro camera, and depth sensing camera. The collaborative effort managed by the refined AI Selfie 2.0 captures great moment with details no longer blurred out. Now clear and vivid photos can come from the budget-friendly devices. The sharpened AI Selfie 2.0 has mastered several new modes to make the pictures shout louder than ever before.

Both S16 and S16 Pro come packed in a Super Slim 8.3mm Unibody design culminating in curved glass edges on the display. The 2.5D screen provides both an aesthetic and an ergonomic advantage to the user. Making swiping around the edges smoother than ever before and the grip in hand, more secure. Thus, one-handed operation will remain comfortable despite the wide-screen displays.

The itel S16 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch dot-notch design, and the itel S16 with 6.5-inch waterdrop design. The two large displays take full advantage of the minimal presence of front cameras to make watching videos and playing games a bigger and more enjoyable endeavour. The radial texture of colours on both phones creates a refreshing feel. Whether you are a fan of the chilly S16 Ice Crystal Blue, or the uplifting S16 Pro Gradient Green – both natural colours are crafted to create an invigorating impact on sight. To stay cool and look fashionable.

itel TV, TW earbuds & Smart bands – Smart access to the Better Life

itel TV – S321 and S431 is fitted with the user-friendly i-cast feature, allowing users to enjoy a bigger viewing experience by projecting the smartphone screen (S16 Pro only) to itel TV without wi-fi router or cables. Both devices come with A+ grade panel and DVB-T2/S2 decoder. This is a digital satellite transmission technology, offering more channels for user’s TV transmissions.

The itel D243 TV is covered by an extra glass made from tempered glass materials which better protects against shocks.

itel true wireless ear buds ITW-60 comes with a Bluetooth V5.0 and pop-up pairing function. It also offers 18hours play time and the case provides 6 full charges to ensure users can enjoy with the smart pop-up pairing function. A single tap on the smartphone connect users to the earbuds. Ensuring music all day long and erasing worries around running out of power.

Smartband IFB-11 is colourful and light. The smartband comes with an HD colour display that keeps track of time without needing to take out the phone. The smartband pairs with the smartphone to give gentle notifications from phone to watch, and upload activity and sleep monitor data from watch to phone. The health and fitness accessory is IP67 certified (splash and sweat resistant), has 3 training modes, and the battery can last up to 20 days. itel’s IFB-11 tracker is an accessible way to join social sharing of fitness activities.

The new products are on sale at itel dealer shops and mobile phone stores across Nigeria. Visit @itelMobileNG on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to participate in the giveaway activities and win freebies!