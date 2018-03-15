Its been four years since the Chibok girls were kidnapped, but for BBOG the job isn’t done yet

One of the most active civil rights group post independence Nigeria is the Bring Back Our Girls Group (BBOG) the group which came to international consciousness after the unfortunate kidnap of the Chibok girls in Borno state four years ago. After consistently protesting the then Goodluck Jonathan’s refusal to address the abduction of the girls, and holding the Buhari government to its election promises to bring the girls home, they have managed some success. However, it is clear now, that their work is far from done.

While the BBOG group is still trying to hold the government accountable in its dealings to facilitate the release of the remaining abducted Chibok girls, they now have to confront with the recent abduction of 110 dapchi girls in Yobe state. In a press conference on Tuesday March 13, 2018, the group gave the federal government a seven day ultimatum to find the missing Dapchi girls, failure to do so will result in a legal action which will be undertaken by human rights lawyer Mr Femi Falana SAN.

That a kidnapping of this magnitude was allowed to happen less than four years that we experienced the Chibok issues shows we are a nation of people that doesn’t learn from its mistakes. The federal government despite its propaganda has failed to secure the schools in the North East despite all the funds appropriated for the safe school project and other interventions. The government also ignored advance warnings that the abductions were going to take place.

The Bring Back Our Girls Group has once again embarked on an advocacy campaign for the remaining Chibok girls and the recently abducted Dapchi girls. By so doing the group has re-emphasised the fact that it was not established to destabilize the Jonathan government, rather it was to champion the freedom of the abducted girls.

It is good to see that at least some people are driven by morals rather than political affiliations in this country.