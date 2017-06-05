Ivory Coast midfielder, Cheick Tiote dies after collapsing in training

Former Newcastle United midfielder, Cheick Tiote, has died after collapsing during training in China, a spokesman for the player has announced.

He was aged 30.

The Ivory Coast international spent seven years at the Tyneside club, making 138 league appearances.

He joined Chinese second-tier side, Beijing Enterprises, in February.

“It is with deep sadness I confirm that Cheick Tiote sadly passed away earlier today after collapsing in training,” said spokesman, Emanuele Palladino.

“We cannot say any more at the moment and we request that his family’s privacy be respected at this difficult time. We ask for all your prayers.”